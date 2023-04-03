Genshin Impact: How to Get Dandelion Seeds

In Genshin Impact, progression is never quite as simple as just gaining experience and leveling up. Everything requires some sort of resource, and that goes for character ascensions, too. Here’s how to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact.

Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact

Some of the resources required to Ascend characters and weapons in Genshin Impact are a real mission to find. Thankfully, though, in the case of Dandelion Seeds there’s a reliable spot very close to the starting area of the game where you can find them in plentiful supply.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Simply head outside the main gates of Mondstadt and look for the shining blue flowers. If you’re standing outside looking at the gates then the spot you’re after is just to the right.

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

Just be aware that to actually harvest Dandelion Seeds from the flower you’ll need to attack them with a character that has an Anemo ability, like the Adventurer, Venti, or Jean. Attempting to attack the flowers with normal attacks or some other element won’t do anything.

Dandelion Seeds Location in Genshin Impact

Image Source: HoYoverse via Twinfinite

There are a few different places you can harvest Dandelion Seeds from in Teyvat. They’re all located in Monstadt, and the easiest ones to get are the ones around Monstadt’s gates. However, some are located in Stormbearer Mountains, Starfell Lake, Whispering Woods, the Wolvendom, Springvale, and Starsnatch Cliff.

Once you have your Dandelion Seeds, you can then either combine them with other ingredients for a character ascension recipe or head over to the Alchemy Bench and use them to craft something. Dandelions are used to make both Gushing Essential Oil and Windbarrier Potion.

And that’s everything you should need to know about how to get Dandelion Seeds in Genshin Impact. For more useful tips and guides on the game, be sure to check out Twinfinite’s wiki.

