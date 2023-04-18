All Classes in Disney Speedstorm, Explained

Image Source: Gameloft via Twitter

Disney’s newest entry to the arcade racing genre just hit the road today with its paid early access. Disney Speedstorm brings together some of the company’s most iconic IPs all geared up for action-packed battles. One of the main ways it differs from other kart racers, though, is its racer class system, where you can choose a hero or villain based on your playstyle.

The team at Gameloft developed four classes that not only embrace different types of players but also fit these beloved Disney characters’ personas. All 4 classes actually play a key role in the race, so here are all of the classes you can play in Disney Speedstorm.

Speedster

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm via Twitter

Speedsters’ passive ability increases their top speed, which makes them the fastest racers. They also auto-boost after successfully hitting an opponent with a dash. Not only that but when a Speedster drives over a boost pad, they’ll get an extra charge for their manual boost bar, which is beneficial to boost more often. This fast class is also most likely to pick up skills like Rush and Boost while in a race, which also gives them extra speed.

Speedster Skills in Disney Speedstorm

Rush: A normal rush will allow you to take one long dash forward, while the charged version of the skill will let you dash forward with three quick bursts.

A normal rush will allow you to take one long dash forward, while the charged version of the skill will let you dash forward with three quick bursts. Boost: Boost will give you a decent amount of nitro fuel. If you charge Boost up, you’ll gain a slightly larger amount of nitro fuel over time.

All Speedsters in Disney Speedstorm

Mickey Mouse

Belle

Mowgli

Mike Wazowski

Brawler

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm via Twitter

Brawlers have the best handling of their Karts out of all the other classes, which is their passive ability. If your brawler manages to hit an opponent with a dash, it will stun them, which gives this class a chaotic edge. They also get an extra charge for their Manual Boost Bar by stunning opponents, which makes it all the more worth doing. While playing with this class, you’re most likely to pick up aggressive skills like Fire and Shot.

Brawler Skills in Disney Speedstorm

Fire : After using this skill, fire will surround your vehicle and will stun players that are nearby you. If you use fire while aiming behind you, it will leave a trail of fire that opponents should avoid. Chargine fire up causes a huge explosion that can stun multiple opponents within the radius.

: After using this skill, fire will surround your vehicle and will stun players that are nearby you. If you use fire while aiming behind you, it will leave a trail of fire that opponents should avoid. Chargine fire up causes a huge explosion that can stun multiple opponents within the radius. Shot: Using Shot normally throws a fast projectile that bounces off walls, while if you charge it up, it will throw a slower projectile that will target the closest player to you.

All Brawlers in Disney Speedstorm

Donald Duck

Hercules

Beast

Sulley

Defender

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm via Twitter

Defenders are provided with better acceleration and combat as their passive ability. Successfully hitting an opponent with a dash will grant them a shield, which goes with their protective personalities. Defenders will also get an extra charge for their Manual Boost Bar by driving in opponents’ slipstreams, which is the trail they leave while driving, so it’s best to stay close behind others. This class is also most likely to pick up skills with which they can quite literally defend themselves, like Shield and Shot.

Defender Skills in Disney Speedstorm

Shield: When using your shield normally, it will put a green shield around your kart that will protect you from one hit. If you charge your shield up, you will instead have red barriers that will stun other racers if you crash into them.

When using your shield normally, it will put a green shield around your kart that will protect you from one hit. If you charge your shield up, you will instead have red barriers that will stun other racers if you crash into them. Shot: Shot will allow you to throw one fast projectile that will quickly bounce off a wall to hit a player, but if you charge up this projectile, it will home in on the nearest player to stun them.

All Defenders in Disney Speedstorm

Goofy

Li Shang

Baloo

Elizabeth Swann

Celia Mae

Trickster

Image Source: Disney Speedstorm via Twitter

Tricksters’ passive ability increases their general boost speed. After a trickster crashes into a rival with the dash, their opponent will become left confused, which causes their screen to become mirrored and their controls to become reversed. Tricksters will also get an extra charge for their Manual Boost Bar by drifting because they sure are sly. The Trickster class is most likely to pick up mischievous skills like Hack and Cloak.

Trickster Skills in Disney Speedstorm

Hack: Using hack normally throws a projectile that will cause other players to see everything mirrored, and also reverses their controls. By charging Hack up, it will target a specific player, but can’t be thrown as far as when using the normal hack.

Using hack normally throws a projectile that will cause other players to see everything mirrored, and also reverses their controls. By charging Hack up, it will target a specific player, but can’t be thrown as far as when using the normal hack. Cloak: Cloak will temporarily allow you to go invisible and become invulnerable. Charging cloak up only allows you to become invisible for a few seconds, but will stun nearby enemies when you become visible again.

All Tricksters in Disney Speedstorm

Jack Sparrow

Mulan

Meg

Randall

Figment

Those are all of the classes available in Disney Speedstorm and how they differentiate from each other. There’s a lot more that can impact your race, like skills, crew members, and upgrading your characters. For more guides on Disney Speedstorm, check out our related links below.

