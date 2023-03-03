You Can Now Collect All Strand Fragments in Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s Lightfall DLC is underway, and Guardians are embracing a new Darkness subclass, Strand. However, until now, Strand was heavily locked off for Guardians to truly enjoy, as most of the Fragments associated with the subclass were time-gated. Bungie has decided to go and ahead and remove this issue by unlocking all of the Fragments for players to purchase and enjoy.

All Strand Fragments are now available. Players need to complete the Lightfall campaign and visit the pouka pond on Neptune to access these new Fragments. — Bungie Help (@BungieHelp) March 3, 2023

Once you complete the Lightfall campaign, you can head over to the Pouka Pond in the Hall of Heroes, where you will be able to unlock Strand to wield at any time, as well as purchase the Fragments that go with it. To buy the Fragments, you’ll need a brand new currency called Strand Meditations, which can be obtained by using Strand throughout the game.

Bungie has stated that Strand will receive more Fragments and Aspects throughout the year, meaning the subclass will become even more potent than it is now. Off the initial look, Strand is fun, though it’s unclear how much of an effect it will have on the endgame scene.

Overall, if you’ve completed the Lightfall campaign, then you’re free to purchase all of the Strand Fragments, whichever one you want, whenever you want, with no time gate involved. However, you should keep in mind that they will be closely monitoring how the Fragments operate in players’ hands, as if one of them becomes too strong, they will disable it before the launch of the day one Lightfall raid race.

