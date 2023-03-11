Where to Place Action Figures In Destiny 2

Image Source: Bungie.net

Destiny 2’s newest expansion Lightfall has been out for almost two weeks, and players are still discovering hidden secrets throughout Neomuna. Among these hidden secrets are a brand new collectible for players to find, known as the Nimbus Action Figures. However, you might be among the players who are confused on where to place them once they have been collected. So today, let’s discuss where to place the Action Figures in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Action Figure Placement Location

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

The location for where you place the Action Figures you’ve collected is actually pretty easy to find in Destiny 2.

Load into the Neomuna destination and teleport to Strider’s Gate, where Nimbus is located. Stand in front of Nimbus and look to your right. The first building that you see is the location where you place the Action Figures. Jump down from the platform where Nimbus is, and you’ll see a door that will allow you to go inside.

Image Source: Bungie via Twinfinite

Immediately when you walk in will be the room where you place the Action Figures. You’ll get an indicator on your screen telling you where to put each one. When you finish placing down all the ones you’ve collected thus far, another indicator will tell you the location of the next one available for you to find.

There will be nine to collect in all, with two new ones available each week. By week five of Season of Defiance, all of them will become available and you’ll be able to amass a truly impressive collection of detailed miniatures.

That’s everything you need to know regarding where to place the Action Figures in Destiny 2. Be sure to check out our latest guides like how to get Conditional Finality and much more below.

