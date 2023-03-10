Valorant North American Challengers Viewers Guide: All Teams, Schedule, Matches, & Results

Image Source: Riot Games

When Riot Games announced the launch of a new franchised structure for Valorant’s competitive scene consisting of thirty, it left many wondering what would happen to the teams that didn’t make the selection process. Thankfully, the publisher had those outliers in mind, reinvigorating the Tiers 2 scene with a new ‘Challengers League’ that offers a healthy ecosystem for these best-of-the-rest teams to compete in. With that in mind, here’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s North American Challengers, including all teams participating, the schedule, results, and standings. This article will be kept updated throughout the season.

Valorant North American Challengers Explained

At its core, Valorant Challengers serves as an open circuit method for signed and unsigned teams to compete and possibly make it to the higher stages of Valorant competitive play. In the past, it created some memorable moments as players like Michael “Shroud” Grzesiek, Tyler “Ninja” Blevins, and many more took a shot at competing in Valorant.

However, this year is the first year of franchised structure in Valorant’s competitive scene. Thirty teams are spread out across three regions at the highest level of play, and while Challengers will still retain the open structure nature, it’s been restructured to become a pathway to ascend to the franchised leagues.

Twelve teams make up the Challengers’ scene, with six teams personally invited by Riot Games, while six others fought through two open circuit Challengers competitions in January to complete the twelve-team NA Challengers League. In conjunction with the Pittsburgh Knights, the Challengers scene will showcase the twelve teams battling for an opportunity to make the franchised league in something called the Ascension Tournament. When this tournament starts, two of the top teams from NA’s circuit will battle against Challengers teams from other regions to make their respective franchised league in 2024.

How to Watch Valorant NA Challengers

For North America, the matchups are streamed on the Valorant Twitch or YouTube channels. They are also open for co-streaming with big names such as Tarik and many more tuning in to watch the matches on their respective streaming channels.

NA Valorant Challengers 2023 Groups and Standings

Group A

Position Team Record 1st G2 Esports 3-1 2nd FaZe Clan 2-1 3rd Turtle Troop 2-2 4th Shopify Rebellion 1-2 5th Moist Moguls 1-2 6th Oxygen Esports 1-2

Group B

Position Team Record 1st M80 4-0 2nd TSM 3-1 3rd The Guard 3-1 4th Disguised 2-2 5th MAD Lions 0-4 6th OREsports 0-4

NA Challengers Matchups and Results

Challengers is separated into two splits, consisting of four weeks of round-robin matchups, where the twelve teams split into two groups of six. The top four teams from each group are invited to the Mid-Season Invitational: a smaller tournament to break up the splits. Winning is key, as teams earn points that’ll help them qualify for playoffs at the end of the splits, with the ultimate goal of reaching the Ascension Tournament.

The first split starts Feb. 1 and runs until March 17, with the respective scores and standings shown below:

Group A

G2 Esports 3-1 Week 1 : 2-1 win over FaZe Clan Week 2 : 2-1 win over Team BreakThru (Moist Moguls) Week 3 : 2-0 win over Oxygen Esports Week 4 : 0-2 loss against Turtle Troop Week 5 : G2 Esports vs. Shopify Rebellion, March 15

FaZe Clan 2-1 Week 1 : 1-2 loss against G2 Esports Week 2 : 2-1 win over Turtle Troop Week 3 : 2-1 win over Shopify Rebellion Week 4 : FaZe Clan vs. Oxygen Esports, March 10 Week 5 : FaZe Clan vs. Moist Moguls, March 16

Turtle Troop 2-2 Week 1 : 2-0 loss against Shopify Rebellion Week 2 : 2-1 loss against FaZe Clan Week 3 : 2-0 win over Moist Moguls Week 4 : 2-0 win over G2 Esports Week 5 : Turtle Troop vs Oxygen Esports, March 17

Shopify Rebellion 1-2 Week 1 : 2-0 win over Turtle Troop Week 2 : 1-2 loss against Oxygen Esports Week 3 : 1-2 loss against FaZe Clan Week 4 : Shopify Rebellion vs. Moist Moguls, March 10 Week 5 : G2 vs. Shopify Rebellion, March 17

Moist Moguls 1-2 Week 1 : 2-0 win over Oxygen Esports Week 2 : 2-1 loss against G2 Esports Week 3 : 2-0 loss against Turtle Troop (first official match as Moist Moguls) Week 4 : Shopify Rebellion vs. Moist Moguls, March 10 Week 5 : FaZe Clan vs. Moist Moguls, March 16

Oxygen Esports 1-2 Week 1 : 2-0 loss against Moist Moguls Week 2 : 2-1 win over Shopify Rebellion Week 3 : 2-0 loss against G2 Esports Week 4 : FaZe Clan vs. Oxygen Esports, March 10 Week 5 : Turtle Troop vs Oxygen Esports, March 17



Group B

M80 4-0 Week 1 : 2-1 win over OREsports Week 2 : 2-0 win over TSM Week 3 : 2-0 win over MAD Lions Week 4 : 2-0 win over Disguised Week 5 : The Guard vs. M80, March 15

The Guard 3-1 Week 1 : 2-0 win over Disguised Week 2 : 2-0 win over OREsports Week 3 : 0-2 loss against TSM Week 4 : 2-0 win over MAD Lions Week 5 : The Guard vs. M80, March 15

TSM 3-1 Week 1 : 2-1 win over MAD Lions Week 2 : 0-2 loss against M80 Week 3 : 2-0 win over The Guard Week 4 : 2-0 win over OREsports Week 5 : TSM vs DSG, March 16

Disguised 2-2 Week 1 : 0-2 loss against The Guard Week 2 : 2-0 win over MAD Lions Week 3 : 2-1 win OREsports Week 4 : 0-2 loss against M80 Week 5 : TSM vs DSG, March 16

MAD Lions 0-4 Week 1 : 1-2 loss against TSM Week 2 : 0-2 loss against Disguised Week 3 : 0-2 loss against M80 Week 4 : 0-2 loss against The Guard Week 5 : OREsports vs MAD Lions, March 17

OREsports 0-4 Week 1 : 1-2 loss against M80 Week 2 : 0-2 loss agains The Guard Week 3 : 1-2 loss against Disguised Week 4 : 0-2 loss against TSM Week 5 : OREsports vs MAD Lions, March 17



All Challengers Teams & Rosters Overview

G2 Esports (Invited)

One of the six teams invited by Riot Games, G2 Esports managed to snag a spot in North America after failing to secure a partnership spots. This roster is comprised of some big names from various NA teams and one young gun looking to prove himself after grinding through smaller tournaments in the past.

G2 Roster

Shahzeb “ ShahZaM ” Khan

” Khan Michael “ dapr ” Gulino

” Gulino Maxim “ wippie ” Shepelev

” Shepelev Erik “ penny ” Penny

” Penny Francis “OXY” Hoang

FaZe Clan (Invited)

The second team to receive a direct invite FaZe Clan was also denied partnership into the franchised league. The team’s roster mostly remains the same compared to what FaZe had in last year’s Last Chance Qualifier run for Champions, where they, unfortunately, were knocked out by 100 Thieves.

FaZe Clan Roster

Andrej “ babybay ” Francisty

” Francisty Quan “ dicey ” Tran

” Tran Phat “ supamen ” Le

” Le Kevin “poised” Ngo

Ngo Daniel “Rossy” Abedrabbo

Turtle Troop (Last Chance Qualifier)

Originally called Squirtle Squad, until Nintendo made them change their names due to trademark issues, Turtle Troop qualified for the Challenger’s circuit through the Last Chance Qualifier, beating OREsports 2-0. Currently, Turtle Troop is unsigned to an official team, as the members are free agents, but there is a rumor circling that well-known streamer, xQc, may purchase this team and sign them, marking the third big-name personality to enter the Valorant Challengers scene.

Turtle Troop Roster

Jack “ Add3r ” Hayashi

” Hayashi Peter “ Governor ” No

” No Matthew “ Wedid ” Suchan

” Suchan Anthony “ mummAy ” DiPaolo

” DiPaolo Tanner “TiGG” Spanu

Shopify Rebellion (Invited)

By now, this team’s story is well-known. For the newcomers, Shopify Rebellion is the former Luminosity Gaming team that was released midseason last year after the latter organization exited the scene. Shopify Rebellion is the new home for the players, whose roster mostly remains intact after a solid showing in last year’s Challengers tour. Shopify was the third team to be directly invited to the Challengers League.

Shopify Rebellion Roster

Adam “ mada ” Pampuch

” Pampuch Will “dazzLe” Loafman

Loafman Brandon Michael “bdog” Sanders

Sanders Kaleb “ moose ” Jayne

” Jayne Victor “v1c” Truong

Moist Moguls (Open Qualifiers)

Formerly known as Team BreakThru, well-known creators, MoistCr1TiKaL and Ludwig signed Team BreakThru to Moist Esports and rebranded the team name to Moist Moguls. This team qualified for the Challengers League in their open bracket run with a 2-1 victory over the stacked team, The Nation.

Moist Moguls Roster

Alex “ aproto ” Protopapas

” Protopapas Brock “ brawk ” Somerhalder

” Somerhalder Xavier “ flyuh ” Carlson

” Carlson Tyler “ sym ” Porter

” Porter Brady “thief” Dever

Oxygen Esports (Open Qualifiers)

If the name sounds familiar, it’s because Oxygen Esports has made a name for itself in many other esports titles, such as Gears of War, Apex Legends, and Rocket League. Oxygen qualified through the open bracket with an elimination run culminating in a victory over Silk Road.

Oxygen Esports Roster

Logan “ skuba ” Jenkins

” Jenkins Josh “ pwny ” VanGorder

” VanGorder Mitch “ mitch ” Semago

” Semago Devon “ randyySAVAGE ” Bréard

” Bréard Andrew “Verno” Maust

M80 (Invited)

M80 is a brand new esports organization founded by former XSET co-founder, Marco Mereu, and one of its first moves included forming a Valorant roster for the ages. The details of how this team received a personal invite to the Challenger’s League is under wraps, although it was most likely due to the players on this roster having played professionally in Challengers last year. This roster is fierce, and they have a social media team to back up their talk.

M80 Roster

Daniel “ eeiu ” Vucenovic

” Vucenovic Mouhamed “ johnqt ” Ouarid

” Ouarid GianFranco “ koalanoob ” Potestio

” Potestio Marc-Andre “ NiSMO ” Tayar

” Tayar Alexander “Zander” Dituri

TSM (Invited)

Much like G2, FaZe Clan, and the other invited teams, Team SoloMid received a direct invite to the league, seeing a pleasant amount of stability after a few years of up-and-down results. Many fans didn’t have high expectations for this roster post announcing the current lineup, but a second-place finish at the Ludwig x Tarik Invitational and recent Challengers matches have created a decent amount of hope for TSM fans.

TSM Roster

Johann “ seven ” Hernandez

” Hernandez Corey “ corey ” Nigra

” Nigra Anthony “ gMd ” Guimond

” Guimond Nicholas “ NaturE ” Garrison

” Garrison Eric “Kanpeki” Xu

The Guard (Invited)

2022’s surprise of the competitive Valorant year, The Guard have come a long way since their humble beginnings. This organization missed out on partnership, but that hasn’t stopped them from receiving a direct invite to continue terrorizing the league. Their star duelist, Sayaplayer, has left the team to join T1, but the young guns still look pretty good.

The Guard Roster

Jacob “ valyn ” Batio

” Batio Michael “ neT ” Bernet

” Bernet Jonah “ JonahP ” Pulice

” Pulice Trent “ trent ” Cairns

” Cairns Ian “tex” Botsch

Mad Lions (Open Qualifier)

Formerly known as the org-less team, Dark Ratio, Mad Lions made it to the league after clawing through the elimination bracket against The Nation. Once their run was complete, Mad Lions signed Dark Ratio, who has struggled a bit in the higher echelon of competition.

Mad Lions Roster

Adam “ Ange ” Milian

” Milian Anthony “ ZexRow ” Colandro

” Colandro Taylor “ drone ” Johnson

” Johnson Justin “ Trick ” Sears

” Sears Marshall “N4RRATE” Massey

Disguised (Open Qualifier)

Disguised, or DSG, is a team owned by popular streamer Disguised Toast, who has documented his quest to purchase and run a pro Valorant team over on his YouTube channel. DSG fought through open qualifiers to land a spot in Challengers and has so far proved competitive, with a notable win versus The Guard.

DSG Roster

Joseph “ clear ” Allen

” Allen Drake “ Exalt ” Branly

” Branly Amgalan “ Genghsta ” Nemekhbayar

” Nemekhbayar Joshua “ steel ” Nissan

” Nissan Damion “XXiF” Cook

OREsports

OREsports is a relatively smaller organization that has found success in PUBG: Mobile. Looking to enter the Valorant scene, the org signed the free agent Stealing Lunch Money and narrowly made it into the Challengers League through the Last Chance Qualifier.

OREsports Roster

Jonard “ Jonaaa6 ” Penaflor

” Penaflor Dayton “ Lear ” Akau

” Akau Vincent “ PureVNS ” Nguyen

” Nguyen Chase “ nillyaz ” Linder

” Linder Elijah “Zeldris” Hawkins

That’s everything you need to know about Valorant’s North American Challengers scene, including scores, matchups, roster breakdowns, and how to watch it. Be sure to stick with us as we continue to update this primer, and check out our related section below for more Valorant content.

