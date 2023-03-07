New Valorant Update Fixes Input Latency, But There’s a Catch; Full Patch 6.04 Notes

This week sees the launch of Valorant’s latest update, which comes in tandem with the second season of Episode 6. While the big news is the addition of new Agent Gekko, there’s also a small tweak to thread synchronization that will reduce the input latency. There’s a caveat, though.

The update is only set to make an impact for those who run VSYNC, which, let’s be honest, isn’t very many of us. VSYNC is a feature that mitigates screen-tearing by locking a game to a certain FPS, but it typically increases input latency and so isn’t recommended for shooters. At least for those who are forced to run VSYNC due to tearing, the latency is reduced. Only slightly, though! Here are the full patch notes:

AGENT UPDATES

Gekko goes live!

Learn his abilities on our Agents page.

Watch the latest Initiator and his friends take on Los Angeles in the launch trailer.

PERFORMANCE UPDATES

Updated thread synchronisation to reduce input latency. Input latency has been improved by ~1 frame for players who meet all of the following criteria: They do not have NVIDIA Reflex/AMD Anti-Lag available/enabled. They have multithreaded rendering enabled. They use VSYNC.



BUGS

Agents

Fixed bug where if Sage’s Barrier Orb was damaged while fortifying, it would fortify to full health instead of going to max health minus the damage that was dealt during fortification

Gameplay Systems

Fixed a bug where abilities, like Sova Drone that are pushed by the Lotus doors into other players, could continue to push players even after the door stops or the players exited the doors area.

Performance

Fixed hitch where game mode related UI is loaded in a blocking manner on game startup.

If you haven’t already, check out Twinfinite’s overview of the new battle pass for Episode 6, Act 2. You can also read up on the new Oni 2.0 skins that will be live in the store later today (and tomorrow outside the U.S.).

