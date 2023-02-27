New Valorant Oni 2.0 Skin Bundle Is Here & It’s Everything You Hoped For

Finally, the skin bundle everyone has been looking forward to has arrived.

Valorant fans have long been requesting a follow up to the Oni skin bundle, and now their prays have finally been answered. Revealed in a dazzling anime-like trailer earlier today, Riot Games has showcased a first glimpse at the sequel bundle.

Lead cosmetics producer Preeti Khanolkar said of the new skin bundle:

“Oni has been very popular with players for a long time. I really mean it when we say that we’re always paying attention to players’ feedback because the only reason we’re making more Oni is because players love it so much. Players are constantly asking for more Oni skins, specifically for a Vandal. The new Oni skins have been in development for almost two years, so it’s been hard to not accidentally say “Oni Vandal” when I’m talking to players about skins!“

As you can see in the image above, the Valorant Oni 2.0 bundle features the following weapons:

Frenzy

Bulldog

Ares

Vandal

Katana Melee

There is also a new gun buddy and spray included in the bundle.

Here’s a look at the new trailer:

The Valorant Oni 2.0 skin bundle will cost 7100 VP (around $75), and it is set to launch early next week.

Each weapon in the bundle has several upgrade tiers, which include:

Levels

Oni Guns Level 1 – Custom Gun Model Level 2 – Custom Firing Audio and Muzzle Flash Level 3 – Custom VFX and Audio on equip, reload, and idle Level 4 – Finisher and Kill Banner Variant 1 – Gold/Black Variant 2 – Pink/Mint Variant 3 – Blue/White

Oni Katana Melee (Onimaru Kunitsuna) Level 1 – Custom Model Level 2 – Custom animation/VFX/audio on run, inspect, equip, and swipes (this is a brand-new Katana and does not share any elements with the RGX Katana) Variant 1 – Gold/Black Variant 2 – Pink/Mint Variant 3 – Blue/White



The Valorant Oni 2.0 bundle is a skin we’ve known that fans have wanted ever since talented 3D artist and content creator Vegod shared his design on Twitter.

