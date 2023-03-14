Is Valheim Crossplay Between Xbox & PC? Answered

Image Source: Iron Gate Studio

Valheim is now available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S alongside the PC version of the game that catapaulted the game to its success back in 2021. With the Xbox versions of the game dropping, some players are wondering if there’s crossplay in Valheim so PC and Xbox players can adventure and survive the world together.

Is Valheim Cross-Play Compatible?

Yes, Valheim features full cross-play compatibility between Xbox consoles and PC. This means that those playing the Steam or Microsoft Store versions and the Game Pass for PC or Xbox Game Pass versions of the game, will all be able to play together.

It’s worth noting that, at the time of writing, Valheim is only in Early Access both on PC and Xbox platforms. This mean that there can be bugs and glitches that can impact your enjoyment with the game. However, given how well the original Steam Early Access version performed when it released back in Feb. 2021, there’s reason to be confident the game should run pretty well on Xbox consoles, too.

How Many Players Can Play Valheim Crossplay Multiplayer?

Valheim’s max player cap in cross-play is just as it is in standard multiplayer, meaning that up to 10 players can all be playing in the same world at any given time.

Valheim is an exploration and survival game set in a Norse world that’s procedurally generated, meaning every new adventure is wholly unique in one way or another. Players will need to craft shelter and all manner of weapons in order to take down the powerful foes that can be found around the world.

That’s everything you need to know regarding Valheim crossplay compatibility. For more tips and tricks on the game, be sure to check out the links below.

