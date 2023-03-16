How Well Do You Know Penny from The Big Bang Theory? Take This Quiz to Find Out
After four years, many of us still miss The Big Bang Theory, with its jokes, friendships, and romantic relationships. We love all the characters, from Sheldon to Leonard, Howard to Bernadette, Raj to Amy, and especially Penny. The peppy blonde might’ve started as a beautiful woman who seemed to be lacking in depth, but during the show’s 12 seasons, she became the heart and soul of The Big Bang Theory. So much so, that some fans still feel like the show did Penny dirty with its finale, as it changed some things she always believed in to get a typical TV series happy ending.
Penny is socially smart, enjoys hanging out with people, is the love of Leonard’s life, has a brother-sister relationship with Sheldon, is best friends with Bernadette and Amy, is a master at strategy games like chess, is always there for her friends, shares a love for yoga and rom-coms with Raj, and might be a better actress than her resume shows.
For all those reasons and many more, we’re asking you to join us on Twinfinite’s latest TV Trivia Quiz. Let’s see how much you know about Penny.
How Well Do You Know Penny from The Big Bang Theory? Take This Quiz to Find Out
Did you have fun playing this quiz? If so, why don't you play another of the Twinfinite Quizzes? We have some more Big Bang Theory-related content like which character from the show are you quiz. We also have quizzes on other TV series like Friends, The Magicians, or Outer Banks.
