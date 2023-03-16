Connect with us

How Well Do You Know Penny from The Big Bang Theory? Take This Quiz to Find Out

After four years, many of us still miss The Big Bang Theory, with its jokes, friendships, and romantic relationships. We love all the characters, from Sheldon to Leonard, Howard to Bernadette, Raj to Amy, and especially Penny. The peppy blonde might’ve started as a beautiful woman who seemed to be lacking in depth, but during the show’s 12 seasons, she became the heart and soul of The Big Bang Theory. So much so, that some fans still feel like the show did Penny dirty with its finale, as it changed some things she always believed in to get a typical TV series happy ending.

Penny is socially smart, enjoys hanging out with people, is the love of Leonard’s life, has a brother-sister relationship with Sheldon, is best friends with Bernadette and Amy, is a master at strategy games like chess, is always there for her friends, shares a love for yoga and rom-coms with Raj, and might be a better actress than her resume shows. 

For all those reasons and many more, we’re asking you to join us on Twinfinite’s latest TV Trivia Quiz. Let’s see how much you know about Penny.

Where is Penny from?
In which apartment does Penny live for most of the series?
Which actress played her mother Susan in season 10?
How many siblings does Penny have?
Why did Penny move across the hall from Leonard and Sheldon in the pilot episode?
Which of these jobs did Penny NOT have during the show?
What’s the Gamertag Penny uses when she becomes addicted to online gaming in the season 2 episode The Barbarian Sublimation?
How many tattoos does Penny have?
What was the name of the original female character on the unaired Big Bang Theory pilot?
Why didn't Penny appear in two episodes of season 4?

Did you have fun playing this quiz? If so, why don’t you play another of the Twinfinite Quizzes? We have some more Big Bang Theory-related content like which character from the show are you quiz. We also have quizzes on other TV series like FriendsThe Magicians, or Outer Banks.

