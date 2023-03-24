Image Source: Capcom

The release of the Resident Evil 4 Remake is an exciting one. Not only do we get to relive the iconic adventure of Leon himself from 2005, but we’re also getting quite a few new changes here and there to shake things up. Most things have stayed the same, though, such as the terrifying introductory sequence. Here’s how to survive the village attack in Resident Evil 4 Remake.

Surviving the Village Attack and Chainsaw Man in Resident Evil 4 Remake

After your first encounter with the hostile villagers in Resident Evil 4 Remake, you’ll eventually find yourself at the village square proper. This place is littered with hostiles, and while it is possible to sneak up on them with your combat knife, you’ll inevitably find yourself engaged in an all-out firefight.

Once that happens, don’t panic. You simply need to run down the clock until you hear a bell toll. Until then, here are a few quick things to do:

Grab the Shotgun

The shotgun is located on the second floor of the house in the northern corner of the village.

Head inside and immediately go up the stairs to nab the shotgun, then jump out the window, back into the village square.

Continue killing the villagers and hold them off for as long as you can until a cutscene triggers, signaling the arrival of the terrifying chainsaw man. While it is possible to kill the chainsaw man in this sequence, you can also run from him and conserve your ammo.

If you managed to grab a flash grenade, use it now to stun the chainsaw man and the surrounding villagers. Take this opportunity to melee them and then make for the tower at the northern end of the village.

Go Up the Tower

The tower is located right next to the house where you got the shotgun. Head up the ladder to grab the ammo, and as you turn around, the floor will collapse beneath your feet, sending you back down to the first floor.

Run to the pathway directly opposite the tower, and keep following that path around to trigger another cutscene with the chainsaw man sawing down the supports on a house. This will cause the surrounding barn and structures to catch fire.

Run back out into the square and continue firing at the villagers and the chainsaw man, and you should start hearing a bell toll in the distance. Once the bell starts ringing, you’re safe, and a cutscene should trigger shortly, as all the villagers wander off on their own.

That’s all you need to know about how to survive the village attack in Resident Evil 4 Remake. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

