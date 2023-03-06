How to Start Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania

Image Source: Motion Twin

Return to Castlevania is a pretty sizable expansion that adds a few new biomes, weapons, and outfits to Dead Cells. There are fun cameos and easter eggs to unearth, along with new bosses to take on, but none of that matters if you don’t know how to actually get to the new content. So, here’s how to start the Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania expansion.

Accessing Return to Castlevania in Dead Cells

The good news is that the Return to Castlevania content can be accessed even by newcomers to Dead Cells. Here’s what you need to do:

Play through the game naturally until you get to your third run. You can do two suicide runs by just letting your character die quickly in the Prisoner’s Quarter. At the start of your third run, a short scene will play as a horde of bats fly overhead while you exit the safe room. Look for the stone steps in the Prisoner’s Quarter. Talk to Richter, then move past him to find the exit to the Castle’s Outskirts biome. From now on, you’ll be able to find the Castle’s Outskirts exit whenever you start a fresh run from the Prisoner’s Quarter.

And that’s pretty much all there is to it. Of course, there are plenty of hidden routes within Return to Castlevania that you can only access if you’ve already unlocked all the rune abilities in the game, as well as cell doors you can only open if you’ve beaten the game multiple times.

That being said, you can clear all the Return to Castlevania story content without those abilities, and you can always return to it for additional challenges once you’ve unlocked everything else.

That does it for how to start Return to Castlevania in Dead Cells. Be sure to search for Twinfinite for more tips and information on the game.

Related Posts