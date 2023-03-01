Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

During The High Keep quest with Natsai Onai, you’ll encounter a tricky mechanism that requires a specific spell set to unlock. However, even with the correct abilities, players may still have difficulties deciphering this complicated puzzle of the game. So, if you are currently facing this issue, we’ll show you how to open the main gate in Hogwarts Legacy.

How Do You Open the Main Gate in Hogwarts Legacy?

To open the main gate in Hogwarts Legacy, players must unleash Depulso on the mechanism a few times, then use Accio to pull the handle. Those who don’t have these spells can learn Accio from Charms class (at the beginning of the game) and Depulso from Professor Sharp’s first assignment. Nonetheless, since the main gate unlocking procedure is a bit complex, we’ll explain it in further detail.

When you cast a spell on the object, you’ll notice that the barrier doesn’t go up all the way, ultimately blocking the handle to the main gate. Therefore, you must continuously perform Depulso on the mechanism until you have a clear shot to unlock the entrance of the High Keep.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Then, you must switch to Accio and target the handle quickly since the barrier will eventually come back down.

Image Source: Avalanche Software via Twinfinite

Once you accomplish this task, Natsai will help you open the next doorway. If you need help with the rest of the mission, you can check out our The High Keep quest guide. It should also be noted that players will be rewarded with the first Flying Mount upon completion, where you can soar across the sky with the majestic Hippogriff, Highwing.

So there you have it, this is how to open the main gate in Hogwarts Legacy. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on the best beasts.

