How To Make Money Fast in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy has been out for a little while now and players have had thorough time to explore all of its ins and outs. While the game does well at giving fans a true witch or wizarding experience, there are some gameplay features that may get in one’s way throughout their time with Hogwarts Legacy. One of these features is money, a system that can be just as annoying in-game as it is in real life. Some may appreciate the immersion that a hard time earning Galleons can incite, but many others would like to find steady methods of money-making so that they can buy whatever they need and move on with other aspects of gameplay such as beast-taming or story questing. If you are wondering how to make money in Hogwarts Legacy, read on below.

Making Galleons Quickly in Hogwarts Legacy

While there are a few different ways that players can make their Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy, many are not aware of what they should do to more easily or quickly get money. From chests to beasts, the game thankfully offers players a bit of choice when it comes to monetary gain.

Locating Eye Chests

Perhaps the easiest method of making money in Hogwarts Legacy initially, the eye chests that are found throughout the world are a quick way to get 500 Galleons each. The eye chests look like the one shown below and can be found via Revelio easily.

All you need to do is have your Disillusionment Charm equipped on a spell slot and have it ready to use as the chests can see you. If they see you, you will be unable to open them, so approach while invisible with caution.

Selling Gear Items

The primary method of making money in Hogwarts Legacy is by selling things. To be more specific, selling gear items that are under the level of your currently worn pieces. Everywhere you go in the world, you will come across chests or loot bags that may house gear items within them. This can lead to a full inventory very quickly, but you should never delete any of the items directly.

Instead, go to any merchant in any town or the traveling merchant out in the world. You can sell your gear items there and make quick Galleons. The higher the gear item’s quality, the higher the price they will fetch at a shop. Since you only have to pick an item up once to have it collected permanently for aesthetic changes, there is no reason to not sell anything that is under your gear’s current level.

Just be sure to not sell the items you have not yet researched in the Room of Requirement, since you do not have them collected yet for appearance changes.

Using Tamed Beasts

Another great way to make a good amount of Galleons in Hogwarts Legacy is the beast taming system. Once you have done the required quest with Deek and have access to your Nab-Sack, you can easily go to any of the marked beast locations on your map and tame the creatures for your Vivarium. From the Vivarium, you can take care of them and get materials that are worth good Galleons. You can also choose to sell beasts themselves in Hogsmeade at the The Brood and Peck shop for even more cash.

If you use your Vivarium to breed any beasts, the babies that are produced can fetch bigger prices when sold in Hogsmeade.

Now that you know how to make money in Hogwarts Legacy, you can jump back onto your broom and head out for some quick Galleons. If you are interested in viewing any related content, simply have a look below for similar articles or head back to Twinfinite’s home page for more gaming guides and news.

