Hogwarts Castle is a massive building with winding corridors that may make some people feel lost as they explore the school. The developer has tried to make each section unique so players will not get confused easily, but it may take a while for many to get a thorough understanding of the place. Some of you may want to know how to get to the dungeons in Hogwarts Legacy, and we can tell you how to reach them.

How to Reach the Dungeons in Hogwarts Legacy

There are two dungeons that you can explore in Hogwarts Legacy. The first will lead you to the Map Chamber, while the second one is the Slytherin dungeon. Here is how you can get to both locations:

How to Enter the Map Chamber Dungeon in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are trying to get to the Map Chamber dungeon, you need to teleport to the Bell Tower Courtyard Floo Flame. After that, you can take the stairs to your left and pass through a small door.

Do not walk up the stairs again, you must instead take the path down on your left side, and you should be able to find a wooden door. Congratulations! You have located the dungeon to the Map Chamber. There are two Daedalian Keys, Field Guide Pages, and other interesting objects you can discover in this section.

How to Reach the Slytherin Dungeon in Hogwarts Legacy

If you are looking for the Slytherin dungeon, you can travel to the Grand Staircase Floo Flame and descend the spiraling stairs. You should take the stairs behind you after you teleport, but if you walk the path in front of you, it will lead you to the Hufflepuff Common Room.

Keep progressing down the spiral staircase, and you will eventually see a double door before you. Once you pass through, the game should inform you that you have arrived at your destination.

Feel free to explore the area. You can even find the entrance to the Chamber of Secrets nearby, but sadly it will remain locked, and you cannot access the iconic setting.

That is the end of our guide on how to get to the dungeons in Hogwarts Legacy. If you need more help beating the game, be sure to check out other Twinfinite articles below.

