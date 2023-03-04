How to Get Polymorphic Shellcode In Destiny 2

Image Source Bungie

Destiny is known for being a grind-fest for players who want to do certain activities and farm-specific loot. However, as part of the launch of the Lightfall expansion, players have another new consumable item to acquire. Here is everything you need to know about how to obtain a Polymorphic Shellcode in Destiny 2.

Destiny 2 Polymorphic Shellcode Guide

In Destiny 2 Lightfall, Polymorphic Shellcode comes from completing the Weekly Bounty from Nimbus in Neomuna. However, players cannot simply approach Nimbus and start taking these bounties. They must progress through a few steps first – in classic Destiny fashion.

The first thing players will need to do is complete the Lightfall campaign. With this out of the way, they will need to then head into the Hall of Heroes, and start the Stargazer questline. After picking up the quest from the Archivist, players must then play through this questline and complete the next quest afterward, which is Maelstrom.

Once the Maelstrom quest has been completed, players will finally unlock the Blue Jay quest, which is the actual quest that must be completed in order to gain access to the Weekly Bounty from Nimbus.

After completing the Blue Jay quest, players can then talk to Nimbus and they will be able to start working on their first Weekly Bounty. Turn it in, and a new Polymorphic Shellcode is yours.

