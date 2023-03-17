How to Fix Error 316719 in Diablo 4 Beta

Image Source: Blizzard Entertainment

Diablo 4’s beta is among us, introducing fans to the next iteration of the action-adventure RPG series. Currently, Diablo 4 is in its pre-order beta phase, showing fans and hopefuls what they can expect in the next entry. As always, betas are great until players have trouble accessing them, with a nasty error code barring many from playing the said beta. If you’re one of many experiencing error 316719 in Diablo 4’s beta, here’s what you need to know on how to resolve it.

Fixing Error 316719 in Diablo 4

The exact cause of error 316719 in Diablo 4 is unknown, but it seems to frequently pop up after leveling up in the beta. After leveling up, players are kicked back to the main menu and enter a long queue that doesn’t have an end. With that in mind, at this moment, there is no definite solution on how to resolve error code 316719.

As mentioned, beta tests are always great ways to test an upcoming title and push its functionality to the max. However, betas are prone to network issues as multitudes of players try to log in simultaneously, with this very concept likely causing the error code in question.

If you or someone you know is facing this issue, the best bet is to wait until Blizzard pushes through a few fixes to resolve the server-side problems Diablo 4 is facing. Failing that, you can also contact the Diablo 4 customer support team via the website.

That’s all you need to know about how to resolve error 316719 in Diablo 4. For more diabolical tips and tricks, check out our related section below so you can get familiar with the game.

