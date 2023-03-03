How to Fend Off Invaders in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty (Eye for an Eye)

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

As players prepare themselves to enter the battlefields of Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it is important to remember that it will bear some similarities to the Souls games. That means challenging enemies, devious traps, and the occasional invader. For players hoping to become better and learn how to fend off invaders in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty and grab that Eye for an Eye trophy or achievement, here’s what you need to know.

Fending off Invaders in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

The invasion mechanic will be familiar to Souls veterans, and in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, it continues to spell trouble. Beyond just other players invading your game should you allow it to happen, there will be certain junctures where AI invaders will also try to get one over you.

The game will indicate when an invader has entered your session, and their only aim is to eliminate you, the host player in return for rewards. While defending said invasion, it is paramount that you are in the best shape possible, so eliminate all resistance around you and head for a defensible position.

This means getting up high and keeping your surroundings free of obstacles so you can see exactly what is coming. Once your invader is in sight, it becomes a deadly dance. It is likely that the invader will take some time to size you up, so if you have AI companions, be sure to Encourage them so they can take the fight to the opponent on your behalf.

Otherwise, start with some prodding strikes, preferably with a weapon that has some range, and see how the invader reacts. If they are good at deflecting, perhaps you should adopt the same approach. If they happen to be bad at it, it is a signal for you to be aggressive and attack their Spirit Gauge with Martial Arts and combos.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

It is likely that not all players will be caught up fully on the Five Phases of Wizardry, so that can be an advantage as well if you have high enough stats. Just remember, Wood counters Earth, Earth counters Water, Water beats Fire, Fire wins over Metal, and Metal counteracts against Wood. There are a couple of spells that can deal high damage at range and inflict status effects to debilitate your opponent, so you can always give it a shot.

Fight aggressively and with defensive nous, and you will likely come out on top against an opponent who rushes in without thinking. Do it for 10 times, and the trophy/achievement will be yours.

That’s everything you need to know about how to fend off invaders in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. For more help on the game, be sure to check out the related content below, otherwise, you can search Twinfinite.

