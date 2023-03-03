How to Ensure Successful Fatal Strikes Every Time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

Image Source: Koei Tecmo

Each battle and encounter in a game like Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty can be a tough one. For anyone who is not well versed in timing and taking your chances, it can be hard to deal with the more challenging foes in the game. However, that is not to say that there is no great equalizer in place to help. If you’re hoping for a method to ensure successful Fatal Strikes every time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, we got you covered.

Fatal Strikes in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

In Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, Fatal Strikes can be categorized into two kinds, one during combat as well as one against an unaware enemy, and we will go through just what you’ll need to do to achieve both with a greater degree of success.

Fatal Strikes Against an Unaware Enemy in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

This is the best way to start off a battle, especially against multiple enemies and when you’re out of ranged options. The key aspect to this is to avoid being noticed by the enemy, either by coming from the back or side, or from above.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

The easiest method is the latter, where you can simply jump and press either Triangle or Y to execute a Fatal Strike. Make sure you’re always looking for ways to get above your targets, and make use of structures to climb up high. Do note that Fatal Strikes from above tend to do less damage.

As for the other methods, the key is to master the timing and close the distance quickly to your target. Targets that patrol will go on a set route, turning their backs at one point to make it easy for you to sneak up to them. However, instead of just slightly pushing in on the stick to move slowly, do it and press jump at the same time.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

The enemy is quite oblivious to a jumping hero behind them, and this makes it extremely easy to get near them and execute a powerful Fatal Strike. Just be sure not to break any objects on your way there, or they will become wise to your presence.

Fatal Strikes During Combat in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty

If combat is unavoidable, you still have a reliable way to dish out the hurt in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty. What is most important is to deplete your foe’s Spirit, which comes with Deflecting their attacks as well as making use of Martial Arts and Spirit Attacks to reduce their willpower. Once their limit is reached, they will stumble and glow red.

Image Source: Koei Tecmo via Twinfinite

Now, close the gap and press the same button to execute a flashy and damaging Fatal Strike, potentially ending their life instantly. This is also the key to beating most of the bosses in the game, as normal attacks just do not have the same power.

With our method of ensuring successful Fatal Strikes every time in Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty, you should have plenty of confidence heading into your next encounter. For more help like this about the game, consult the guides below, or search Twinfinite for more specific inquiries.

