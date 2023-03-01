Image Source: Endnight Games

Surviving a plane crash and getting deserted on a tropical island may sound like a stroke of luck, but it’s not so great when said island is bursting at the seams with flesh-eating cannibals and monstrous mutants. That’s exactly the pickle our protagonist is faced with in Endnight Games’ latest survival horror prequel, Sons of the Forest. While you’re busy trying to survive and eke out a life in the wild, you may be wondering how to craft a Repair Tool in Sons of the Forest to aid you on your adventure. Here’s how.

How to Make a Repair Tool in Sons of the Forest

To make a Repair Tool in Sons of the Forest, you’ll need three things: a Stick, a Rock, and some Rope. Thankfully, all of these resources are easily procurable in the early game.

For instance, cutting down Small Trees or Saplings with your weapon will yield Sticks, while Rocks can be found by poking the ground with a Stick or by walking along the shorelines of beaches. Rope, on the other hand, can be found mostly in caves or cannibal camps or on boats.

Once you have all of these ingredients, you can craft a Repair Tool by following these steps:

Press the I key to bring up your Inventory.

Hover your cursor over the Stick, Rock, and Rope and right-click on them. This will place them in the center of the mat.

Press the Cog icon on the top-right and combine them.

After a short animation, the Repair Tool will be crafted for you to use.

What Is the Repair Tool Used For in Sons of the Forest? Answered

The Repair Tool is a really useful piece of kit in Sons of the Forest as it can repair buildings, structures and floors that have been created by the player. You can also use it to collect Sticks from small trees and bushes. While it doesn’t deal any damage to hostile mobs like Cannibals, it does kill birds, so it’s handy for finding Feathers.

So, there you have it. Hopefully, this has helped to clue you in on how to craft a Repair Tool in Sons of the Forest. For more, here’s how to make a fire in the game. Or, if you’d prefer, go ahead and take a gander at the links below.

