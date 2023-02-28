You won’t survive the elements very long without some warmth to keep you cozy, which is why learning how to make a fire in Sons of the Forest is essential. Here we’ll be explaining exactly how to go about this very basic survival necessity.

Bonfires and Fire in Sons of the Forest Explained

As you might imagine given just how vital fire is for warmth and cooking, making a bonfire in Sons of the Forest is super simple. That being said, it isn’t necessarily explained all that well in-game. Fear not, all you need is x2 sticks and some cash/leaves. The lighter is automatically added to your inventory at the start of the game as part of the survival kit, whilst cash and leaves are generously scattered across the island. Sticks are also easy to find; if you can’t see any nearby then slash down some shrubs or small trees to farm them.

Once you have your sticks, open up your inventory by pressing I or access your quick slots by holding I (if they’ve been equipped to your backpack). You can then equip a stick. From here, exit the inventory and simply look downwards at the ground with a stick in hand, then press the left click twice to break them, then press E to light it.

For those who played The Forest and are wondering whether there’s the same option to build a larger bonfire, the answer is no. In Sons of the Forest there’s only a basic campfire and no option to build a larger one.

That’s all there is to know about how to make a fire in Sons of the Forest and whether there’s a bonfire option. For more useful tips and guides on the game, including how to put out fires, search Twinfinite or check out the related content listed below.

Related Posts