How to Beat Highcard Boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite has entered into the new season of Chapter 4 Season 2 and added a new boss enemy to the island. This one, named Highcard, is very particular about where and how he shows up but offers a great weapon and a ticket for more great weapons when defeated. Here is how to beat the Highcard boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2Highcard Boss Fight Guide

Image Source: Epic Games via Twinfinite

The Highcard boss is a little trickier to pin down than last season’s boss, the Ageless Champion. Highcard actually does not appear at the start of the match, and instead warps via portal after the first storm circle has been revealed.

The boss will appear as a mini icon on the map at these locations that contain a vault: Brutal Bastion, Mega City, or Shattered Slabs. Highcard is dressed in a black suit and surrounded by two bodyguards in white suits.

There is not much strategy for defeating Highcard. He has both a health and shield bar, but will only shoot when provoked. He has no other weapons or tactics. It is best to take him and his bodyguards from far away with either an assault rifle or sniper rifle, and the fight will go a lot quicker the more people are in your party helping.

Defeating Highcard will drop a Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle and a Vault Keycard. The keycard can be used to open the vault at said location to get other Mythic weapons and other items.

That is how to beat the Highcard boss in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Be sure to stay with Twinfinite for more Fortnite coverage and follow the links below for other Chapter 4 Season 2 guides including all NPC locations and how to get the Eren Yeager skin.

