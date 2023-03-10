How to Get All Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2

Image Source: Epic Games

Epic Games has finally ushered in Chapter 4 Season 2 to its popular battle royale, and there’s plenty of brand new content to get your teeth into. From new maps to new bosses to new playable characters, fans are having a blast as they clash for those all-important dubs. For those who’re wondering how to get all the Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Mega, here’s everything you need to know.

How to Unlock All Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Mega

Exotics are some of the most powerful weapons you can get in Fortnite. Here’s how to get your mitts on all the Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle

Image Source: Epic Games

The Havoc Suppressed Assault Rifle is a part of the common loot pool in Fortnite. You can get the Mythic version from defeating the boss ‘Highcard.’

Havoc Pump Shotgun

Image Source: Epic Games

The Havoc Pump Shotgun can be found as common floor loot or in regular chests. A Mythic version can be obtained from Vaults requiring Keycards.

Overclocked Pulse Rifle (Mythic)

Image Source: Epic Games

The Mythic Overclocked Pulse Rifle can only be found in one location: it’s obtained from a POI called Loot Island that randomly “rifts in” and spawns in a location somewhere in the sky around the map. You may have to wait for the Loot Island POI to spawn in properly before getting to the loot pool. Stand near the flag next to the house, and wait for the loot to unlock. This is how you’ll unlock this powerful new gun.

Heisted Breacher Shotgun (Exotic)

Image Source: Epic Games

Once you acquire a Key (you’ll find them scattered around the map as regular ground loot and in chests), there’s a chance that you’ll find the Heisted Breacher Shotgun when you unlock a Locked Chest.

Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle (Exotic)

Image Source: Epic Games

Find a Key as ground loot or in a chest and then look for a Locked Chest. There’s a possibility that you’ll find the Heisted Explosive Assault Rifle in a Locked Chest.

Heisted Accelerant Shotgun (Exotic)

Image Source: Epic Games

Look for Keys that spawn as ground loot or in regular chests. Once you’ve got one, find a Locked Chest (these spawn randomly too), and there’s a chance that you’ll obtain a Heisted Accelerant Shotgun inside.

Heisted Blink Mag SMG (Exotic)

Image Source: Epic Games

You know the drill: Find a Key that spawns on the floor as ground loot or in regular chests. Once you have a Key, look for a Locked Chest, and inside, there’s the possibility of getting your hands on a Heisted Blink Mag SMG.

Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG (Exotic)

Image Source: Epic Games

Much like the other Heisted weapons, just look for a Key on the ground or in chests. Then, track down a Locked Chest and there’s a possibility of finding a Heisted Run ‘N’ Gun SMG once you unlock it.

So, what do you know: That’s everything you need to know about how to get all the Exotic Weapons in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2: Mega. For more, here is all the XP you need for each level or if you’d rather, there are plenty of handy links for you to browse down below.

Related Posts