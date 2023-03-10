Image Source: Epic Games

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 brings back NPCs that will roam around points of interest, offering players items or their companion services to join the fight. If you’re struggling to find them, then we’ve got everything you need to know about all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. Let’s jump off the battle bus, and dive in.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2 NPC Locations

There are 12 NPCs located around the map for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2. While the locations for each of the characters are listed below, it is important to note that they do move of their own volition. You may have to search the general area, but they do not stray far from their places.

The full list of NPC locations for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2:

CRZ-8 – North of Mega City around a giant sand patch and circular stone structure Evie – Southern section of Knotty Nets island in/around a house Garrison – Peninsula on the southwestern section of the island Longshot – Castle on peninsula east of The Citadel Mizuki – Castle northeast of The Citadel on the other side of the river Neuralynx – In a house south of the mountain lake east of Mega City P33LY – East of Shattered Slabs and south of Anvil Square in a castle Polar Patroller – Stone building to the west of icy lake with three snow mounds in the middle Remedy – Castle southwest of Slappy Shores Stray – Northern section of Mega City on the roof of the skyscraper Sunflower – Farmland in Frenzy Fields Thunder – Small island south of Steamy Springs

That are all NPC locations in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 2.

