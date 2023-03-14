FIFA 23 Team of the Week 20 – FUT TOTW Predictions

EA Sports / Twinfinite

Another week in the footballing world means another stacked Team of the Week for FIFA 23 Ultimate Team players to enjoy. This week’s is FUT TOTW 20 – so it’s no surprise that some of the involved players are on to their second or even third TOTW cards of the FUT 23 cycle.

As ever, it’s based on real-life football so only expect players to appear if they’ve had a stellar game week. We will, of course, update this page with the full Team of the Week 20 when it’s confirmed and released in-game by EA.

FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) 20 Predictions

This week, there are a few players who appear incredibly likely to get TOTW cards thanks to their outstanding performances for their respective teams. Specifically, we expect England and Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane to make the cut as his brace took the London club past Nottingham Forest. His card looks set to be a minimum 91 OVR by virtue of the fact he already has a 90 OVR TOTW card.

Elsewhere, Eder Militao looks likely thanks to his goal-scoring performance in Real Madrid’s win over Espanyol, while Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard should make the TOTW thanks to his hat-trick of assists versus Fulham.

We’re also expecting the inclusion of Spezia’s Bartłomiej Dragowski, Leverkusen’s Jeremie Frimpong and Benfica’s David Neres.

For a full look at our FIFA 23 TOTW 20 predictions, check out the list below:

Bartłomiej Dragowski – Spezia – GK

Manuel Riemann – VFL Bochum – GK

Benjamin Pavard – Bayern Munich – RB

Ki-Jana Hoever – Stoke City – RB

Javi Galan – Celta Vigo – LB

Rodrigo Becao – Udinese – CB

Eder Militao – Real Madrid – CB

Erhan Masovic – VFL Bochum – CB

Kyle Walker-Peters – Southampton – RWB

Jean-Eudes Aholou – RC Strasbourg – CM

Adrien Rabiot – Juventus – CM

Rolando Mandragora – Fiorentina – CM

Joe Willock – Newcastle – CM

Joey Veerman – PSV – CM

Armand Laurienté – Sassuolo – LM

Craig Goodwin – Adelaide United – LM

Domenico Berardi – Sassuolo – RM

Leroy Sane – Bayern Munich – CAM

David Neres – Benfica – CAM

Leandro Trossard – Arsenal – CF

Loïs Openda – RC Lens – ST

Fashion Sakala – Rangers – ST

Harry Kane – Tottenham Hotspur – ST

When Does FIFA 23 Team of the Week (TOTW) Release?

The Team of the Week releases every Wednesday evening at 6pm GMT. It’s based on the previous round of games across the world, which typically takes place on the weekend before.

There is a new Team of the Week released every week, regardless of international breaks and domestic breaks.

That’s all there is to say right now about FIFA 23’s Team of the Week 20 in FUT. We’ll be sure to update this page when the team is confirmed by EA, so be sure to check back soon.

