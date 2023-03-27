Is FIFA 23 the Last FIFA Video Game? Difference Between EA Sports FC & FIFA 24 Explained

EA / FIFA

The future of the FIFA series has been made more opaque than ever before as a result of EA Sports’ licensing deal with football’s governing body coming to an end. Here, we’re answering is FIFA 23 the last FIFA game and what will come next with regards EA Sports FC and a potential FIFA 24.

Is FIFA 23 the Final FIFA?

No. It is confirmed as the final FIFA game developed by EA Sports. However, the world football governing body FIFA have indicated their intentions to continue making football video games, which will retain the ‘FIFA’ title.

FIFA’s President, Gianni Infantino, confirmed that the organization will continue to oversee the development of the FIFA game series. As reported by The Times, he said: “The new FIFA game – the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on – will always be the best e-game for any girl or boy, we will have news on this very soon.”

What is noteworthy is that Infantino began his name checking of future FIFA iterations with 25 – potentially confirming that the change in developers will stop there from being a FIFA 24. However, because of Infantino’s comments, we know FIFA 23 will not be the final FIFA title.

FIFA vs EA Sports FC

So, in short, EA will begin a new series called EA Sports FC. This has been announced by EA and confirmed as maintaining all the modes and leagues that made the FIFA series so incredibly successful. That means that yes, Ultimate Team and Pro Clubs will return in EA Sports FC.

Details on the continuation of the FIFA series, from modes to developer to release dates, have not yet surfaced.

It’s a new era for football video games, with the two collaborators now essentially rivals moving forwards. That’s all that’s known right now on the future of the FIFA series, including EA Sports FC and whether FIFA 23 will be the final FIFA. We will of course update this page as and when more is known.

