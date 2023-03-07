Dead by Daylight Renato Lyra Survivor Perks & Build Guide

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twitter

Renato Lyra is one of two of the new survivors coming to Dead by Daylight. With the addition of these two new survivors comes the merciless killer The Skull Merchant, along with the new map ‘The Hunting Camp.’ Continue reading to check out Renato Lyra’s perks and a handy build guide to survive the trial.

Dead by Daylight Renato Lyra Perks

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive via Twitter

Renato Lyra’s perks revolve around extending his life when all hope is lost and working together with his team to stay low and gain some speed. With such a great perk set, it’s hard to pass on Renato. Here are his three survivor perks:

Blood Rush: When you’re only one hook away from death, you can press the active ability button to lose a health state. By doing this, you will recover from the exhaustion status effect. This will cause the broken status effect for up to 20-28 seconds, depending on the perk level. After the timer is up, you’ll automatically heal from injured to healthy.

When you’re only one hook away from death, you can press the active ability button to lose a health state. By doing this, you will recover from the exhaustion status effect. This will cause the broken status effect for up to 20-28 seconds, depending on the perk level. After the timer is up, you’ll automatically heal from injured to healthy. Teamwork: Collective Stealth : After being healed by another survivor, both of you will have suppressed scratch marks for as long as you two stay together, or lose a health state. Collective Stealth has a cooldown of 180/160/140 seconds.

: After being healed by another survivor, both of you will have suppressed scratch marks for as long as you two stay together, or lose a health state. Collective Stealth has a cooldown of 180/160/140 seconds. Background Player: After another survivor is picked up by the killer, you will break into a sprint of up to 150% of your normal speed for 4 seconds. This perk causes the exhaustion status effect for up to 60/50/40 seconds.

Best Builds for ‘Blood Rush’ in Dead by Daylight

Blood Rush is great for players who want to ensure they make it out of the trial alive. By being able to use an exhaustion perk twice, you’ll be able to get plenty of distance from the killer in dire moments. Here are some of the best perks to pair with Blood Rush:

Sprint Burst (Meg Thomas)

Mettle of Man (Ash Williams)

Decisive Strike (Laurie Strode)

Adrenaline (Meg Thomas)

Sprint Burst is vital to the build as it gives you plenty of speed, while Mettle of Man will increase your chances of being able to take an extra hit while injured. Being able to take a second hit could really come in clutch considering Blood Rush causes you to be injured. If all else fails and you end up getting downed by the killer, Decisive Strike will give you one last chance of survival if you can hit the skill check. Adrenaline is another good option if you choose to replace Decisive Strike, as you can fully heal after getting off the hook, use Blood Rush, and then sprint burst right after.

Best Builds for ‘Teamwork: Collective Stealth’ in Dead by Daylight

If you’re going to run Collective Stealth, it’s likely you want to stay low with your team. Some of the best perks to synergize will be ones that allow you to track teammates, work better together, and stay hidden. Choose three perks out of these below to go with Collective Stealth:

Aftercare (Jeff Johansen)

Bond (Dwight Fairfield)

Prove Thyself (Dwight Fairfield)

Parental Guidance (Yoichi Asakawa)

Lightweight

Teamwork: Power of Two (Thalita Lyra)

We recommend using either Aftercare or Bond, not both, in order to make sure you’re able to see the aura of other survivors and stay close. Considering Aftercare activates after you’re healed and lets you see the aura of the person who healed you, that perk is preferable. Prove Thyself simply makes sense, if you’re following someone else around you may as well work on gens faster together. Teamwork: Power of Two also has benefits for staying close to a teammate, granting each of you a 5% haste status effect. Parental Guidance and/or Lightweight are also good to have if you want to really make sure you’re difficult to follow.

Best Builds for ‘Background Player’ in Dead by Daylight

If you’re a risky player who’s ready to put your life on the line for your team, Background Player is going to be a new favorite. Well, it could also be used to run away from danger after your teammate is downed, but where’s the fun in that? For this build, we’re listing some of the best rescue/anti-hook perks to go with Background Player:

Empathy (Claudette Morel)

Sabotage (Jake Park)

Breakout (Yui Kimura)

Flashbang (Leon Kennedy)

Breakdown (Jeff Johansen)

Once your teammate is injured, you want to use Empathy to track them down and stay in the area waiting for them to go down. After they’re downed, you’ll get your speed boost from Background Player and have a few options here. Either hang by your teammate while they’re carried so Breakout can work its magic, sabotage the hook that the killers headed to – which will also work with Breakout, or use your flashbang to save them. Breakdown is another great perk that goes in anti-hooking builds, as it’ll allow your hook to break after you’re unhooked, which limits the hook options for the killer.

We hope that reading up on Renato Lyra’s perks and build guide proves helpful when the Tools of Torment chapter releases. Check out some of our other guides on Dead by Daylight to make sure you’re always able to escape the trial.

Related Posts