Dead by Daylight Thalita Lyra Survivor Perks & Build Guide
Thalita Lyra has a variety of useful perks.
Dead by Daylight is adding two new survivors to the mix with the new release of Chapter 27: Tools of Torment. These survivors are Thalita Lyra and Renato Lyra, two siblings from Brazil who will be added along with the new killer “The Skull Merchant.” For those interested in grabbing the former hero from the shop, here is everything you need to know more about Thalita Lyra’s perks and which builds will work with her in Dead by Daylight.
What Are Thalita Lyra’s Perks in Dead by Daylight
Thalita Lyra’s perks have been already been confirmed, and she’s all about working with her team and making some discreet escapes. Her perks are as followed:
- Friendly Competition: After you finish repairing a generator with another teammate, both of your repair speeds will be increased for 45/60/70 seconds – depending on the level of the perk.
- Teamwork: Power of Two: After healing another survivor, you will both be granted a 5% haste status effect as long as you remain within 12 meters of each other. The haste status effect increases the movement speed of each survivor.
- Cut Loose: If a rushed vault is made during a chase, for the next 4/5/6 seconds – depending on the perk level – your next successful rushed vault won’t notify the killer, and it will also reset the timer.
Best Build for ‘Friendly Competition’ in Dead by Daylight
Since Friendly Competition revolves around being on a generator with other survivors, a generator build would best work with the perk. Here are the best perks to speed through those generators with your fellow survivors:
- Déjà Vu
- Prove Thyself (Dwight Fairfield)
- Bond (Dwight Fairfield)
- Resilience
- Spine Chill
- Corrective Action (Jonah Vasquez)
To have this build work efficiently, make sure you’re scouting out other teammates who are already working on generators with bond. Using Prove Thyself ensures you’re getting the generator done faster while working together, while Resilience will increase your gen speed if you’re injured – and let’s be real, you definitely will be at some point.
It’s also important to find gens, so Déjà Vu ensures you will help you to always find a generator. If you’re good at finding gens, feel free to swap this out with Spine Chill, Corrective Action, or an adrenaline perk. Don’t forget to have a toolbox equipped for extra speed!
Best Build for ‘Teamwork: Power of Two’ on Dead by Daylight
For Teamwork: Power of Two, it’s best to go with a healer build that will also allow you to track the survivor you’ve just healed, to ensure that the haste status effect stays effective. To maximize this perk, choose three additional perks from the list below:
- Empathy (Claudette Morel)
- Aftercare (Jeff Johansen)
- Teamwork: Collective Stealth (Renato Lyra)
- Hope
- Boon: Dark Theory (Yoichi Asakawa)
It’s quite difficult sticking close to a random, so ideally, you’d have a partner for this build to work best. Using Empathy will guarantee that you’re able to find someone to heal, while Aftercare will allow you to see their aura, thus making it easy to stay close.
Teamwork: Collective Stealth is another perk that rewards you for staying close to your teammate, by suppressing both of your scratch marks as long as you stay together. For some extra haste, both Hope and Boon: Dark Theory are excellent perks for additional movement speed. For the team aspect, Boon: Dark Theory is probably better.
Best Build for ‘Cut Loose’ on Dead by Daylight
Cut Loose will be an excellent perk for those who would like to run the killer a bit, but still have an escape plan if things get too heated. In order to skillfully use this perk, we recommend going for a looping/runner build. Here are some perks that are compatible with Cut Loose:
- Windows of Opportunity (Kate Denson)
- Lithe (Feng Min)
- Lightweight
- Iron Will (Jake Park)
By using Windows of Opportunity, you will never fail to find a window to vault, as all of their auras will be lit in yellow. Lithe will give you a speed boost after vaulting, which will allow you to quickly get away if need be. Lightweight is an excellent perk for losing the killer as well, as it’ll make your scratch marks disappear faster.
After using Cut Loose to silently vault a window, it might be worth the risk to hide in the area, using Iron Will to reduce your grunts of pain. Of course, you can only choose three perks to go with Cut Loose, so choose the ones that work best for you.
Dead by Daylight’s Tools of Torment will release on March 7, 2023. We hope this information about Thalita Lyra’s perks and build guide will prove helpful when it comes to escaping the entity. For more tips on Dead by Daylight, check out the related posts below.
