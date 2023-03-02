Dead By Daylight Film Adaptation Is Officially in Development from Blumhouse and James Wan

Image Source: Behaviour Interactive/505 Games

Dead by Daylight is becoming a Hollywood story, as the online multiplayer survival horror game is getting a feature film adaptation. As first reported by Variety, Blumhouse (Get Out and The Purge franchise producers) and Atomic Monster, James Wan’s (The Conjuring and Insidious director) company, have teamed up and will be producing the movie based on the game.

There’s no director or writer attached to the project yet, but it’ll hopefully be someone who loves the horror genre as the game is as scary as they come. For the unaware, Dead by Daylight is a one-versus-four game where one player takes the role of Killer, and the other four play as Survivors. The Killer must impale them on sacrificial hooks to appease the Entity, and the Survivors must team up and work together to fix five generators so they can power the two exit gates and leave before getting killed.

The game has some original characters and some licensed from famous franchises such as Stranger Things, Evil Dead, or Scream. It’s too early to know what the movie is going to be about, and if the lead character will be one of the many Killers in the game, like The Nurse, The Plague, or The Huntress, or one of the many Survivors.

What we do know for sure is that with the horror pedigree that Blumhouse and Wan boast, this could end up becoming a must-see. But what say you? Are you down for a Dead by Daylight movie adaptation? Creep down to the usual place below to let us know.

