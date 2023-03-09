5 Characters We Want to Round off the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC

Image Source: Nintendo

Which character do you think should be added to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

The most recent wave of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC teases that five additional characters will make their way to the game as racers. This is exciting news for anyone who is hopeful for their favorite character to join the roster or is just looking for someone new to play as.

There is a lot of speculation about who the five characters will be, so we decided to make some guesses as well. Here are the five characters we want to round off the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe DLC.

Diddy Kong

Image Source: Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour

Honestly, how is Diddy Kong not in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe already? He seems like such an obvious pick alongside Donkey Kong himself. Diddy Kong previously appeared in Mario Kart: Double Dash!! and Mario Kart Wii, so he has history with the series.

If another Donkey Kong rep gets into the game, it will surely be Diddy Kong since he is one of the most popular characters and DK’s sidekick. There are also a few tracks that take place in the DK universe, so it makes even more sense for Diddy to be one of the racers in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC, especially if we aren’t getting a new Diddy Kong Racing game anytime soon.

Pauline

Image Source: Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour

It’s Pauline’s time to shine. She deserves a place alongside Peach, Daisy, and Rosalina in any game. Pauline has a long history with Nintendo, but she rose in popularity after singing Jump Up, Super Star in Super Mario Odyssey.

If you didn’t already know, Pauline actually predates Peach and the other princesses. She was the one who Mario rescued in the original Donkey Kong arcade game. She’s been part of the Mario series as long as Mario himself, which is why she should be included in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe’s DLC.

Kamek

Image Source: Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe needs some more classic villains, and Kamek the Magikoopa would be a great choice. Though he wasn’t in a previous Mario Kart game, he appears as a racer in Mario Kart Tour, which is where Nintendo seems to be drawing a lot of inspiration from for the Booster Course waves.

Kamek is not only a popular character, but he is also an ally to Bowser and arch-enemy of Yoshi. Normally we see him flying on a broomstick, so it would be great to see him steering a kart in the game instead.

Mario (SNES)

Image Source: Nintendo, Mario Kart Tour

16-bit SNES Mario is one of the more interesting racers that you can play as in Mario Kart Tour. This would be a fun choice to help round out the rest of the Booster Course DLC.

While it’s true that it’s another version of Mario, it’s more exciting than Baby Mario or Metal Mario because it has a completely unique visual style. The aesthetic of the pixel art driving a 3D modeled kart is such a fun juxtaposition, reminiscent of the side-scrolling areas in Super Mario Odyssey.

Also, it would be a fantastic throwback to Mario’s first outing in a kart game, Super Mario Kart.

Kirby

Image Source: Nintendo

Before you yell at me that Kirby isn’t a Mario character, let’s think about the racers that are currently in the base game of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. If you look at the character selection screen, the entire bottom row is made up of 3rd party characters: The two Inklings, Link, the two Animal Crossing villagers, Isabelle, and custom Mii racers.

It would be so perfect if that final blank slot was a 3rd party character as well, and that character should be Kirby.

Just think of how adorable he would look and sound as he races around each of the tracks. Kirby has plenty of games on the Switch, so he’s recognizable and loved by millions of players. Anyone would agree that Kirby would make an excellent choice to round out the Booster Course DLC.

Related Posts