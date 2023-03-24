Image Source: 20th Century Fox

He’s been delivering hits since the 80s, so how well do you know classic Keanu movies?

He is the One … and only Keanu Reeves. Decade after decade for over forty years, he agelessly continues a most excellent career whether it’s starring in video games, playing in bands, or creating comics. He’s a legit box office action star and lead actor in two of the most successful movie franchises in history — the Matrix and John Wick series. In fact, John Wick: Chapter 4’s opening weekend is expected to be over 65 million dollars.

With that proven track record, and the John Wick team developing a Streets of Rage film, fans could be seeing, even more, Keanu on-screen beat ’em-up greatness in the future. He’s been delivering hits since the 80s, so how well do you know classic Keanu movies? Can you guess them with only a single line of dialogue and nothing else? Can you name these classic Keanu Reeves films from just a quote? Take this quiz to find out.

Can You Name These Classic Keanu Reeves Films From Just a Quote? Take This Quiz to Find Out.

