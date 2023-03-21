Image Source: CBS

It’s already been nine years since Ted met the mother in the How I Met Your Mother finale. Even after all this time, we still miss Ted, Robin, Marshall, Lily, and, especially, Barney. The gang always had the same booth at McClaren’s, had slap bets, used to eat “sandwiches”, and made fun of Robin’s career as Robin Sparkles, and we loved them for each of those things.

As any How I Met Your Mother fan will attest, Barney was the breakout character, with his catchphrases, unique way of seeing the world, and love for his friends. His arc in the show might’ve been the best of all as he started as a womanizer without a conscience, and during the run of the show, became a (gasp!) monogamist, a husband, and a father, changing some of his most deplorable qualities and becoming a more lovable person in the end.

That’s why today we want you to join us on Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia quiz. This time is all about Barney Stinson, the man who loves suiting up, playing laser tag, and bedding as many women as possible, while also being a great friend, a fantastic wingman, and a surprisingly good karaoke singer.

A Barney Stinson How I Met Your Mother Trivia Quiz That Gets Increasingly More Difficult Barney’s most famous catchphrase is…? The truth is out there... Suit up! Bazinga! How you doin'? Who does Barney think is his father? Arnold Schwarzenegger William Shatner Bob Barker Fonzie How many times does Barney NOT wear a suit during the show? 12 Zero, he would never do that 18 Once, for a funeral Who is Barney’s favorite actor? John Lithgow in Cliffhanger William Zabka in Karate Kid Alan Rickman in Die Hard Ralph Fiennes in Harry Potter and the Deathly Hollows What are Robin and Barney watching the first time they kiss? Ghost Avengers: Endgame Robin Sparkles’ videoclip “Sandcastles in the Sand” Robin Sparkles’ videoclip “Let's Go to the Mall” Which of these things does Barney NOT like doing? Driving the Fierro Playing laser tag Having one-night stands Drinking scotch What’s the name of Barney’s book of strategies for picking up women? Barney's Playbook The Barney Code Barney's Playbook for seducing, captivating, and fascinating women The Playbook What is Barney’s favorite rock band? Metallica The Beatles Van Halen ABBA Which of Neil Patrick Harris' abilities was added to Barney? His love for karaoke His love for scotch His love for suiting up His love for magic What is Barney’s job at GNB? Nobody knows Please Bond villain He won't tell Continue Continue Share your result via Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest LinkedIn VK Email Play again

If you enjoyed this quiz, share it with your friends and maybe play another of the many Twinfinite Quizzes. We have more How I Met Your Mother quizzes, and also some Friends Quizzes, The Big Bang Theory Quizzes, and Scream Quizzes.

