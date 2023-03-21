A Barney Stinson How I Met Your Mother Trivia Quiz That Gets Increasingly More Difficult
This quiz is going to be awesome!
It’s already been nine years since Ted met the mother in the How I Met Your Mother finale. Even after all this time, we still miss Ted, Robin, Marshall, Lily, and, especially, Barney. The gang always had the same booth at McClaren’s, had slap bets, used to eat “sandwiches”, and made fun of Robin’s career as Robin Sparkles, and we loved them for each of those things.
As any How I Met Your Mother fan will attest, Barney was the breakout character, with his catchphrases, unique way of seeing the world, and love for his friends. His arc in the show might’ve been the best of all as he started as a womanizer without a conscience, and during the run of the show, became a (gasp!) monogamist, a husband, and a father, changing some of his most deplorable qualities and becoming a more lovable person in the end.
That’s why today we want you to join us on Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia quiz. This time is all about Barney Stinson, the man who loves suiting up, playing laser tag, and bedding as many women as possible, while also being a great friend, a fantastic wingman, and a surprisingly good karaoke singer.
