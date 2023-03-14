A Sheldon Cooper Big Bang Theory Quiz That Gets Increasingly More Intellectual
Bazinga!
Home » Quiz » A Sheldon Cooper Big Bang Theory Quiz That Gets Increasingly More Intellectual
It’s been four years since The Big Bang Theory ended, and we said goodbye to Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Bernadette, Raj, and Amy. Although the story continues for Sheldon in the past through The Young Sheldon, we miss this group of geeks and their much more street-smart women. Especially Sheldon.
Sheldon is smart –sometimes too smart for his own good–, has an eidetic memory, and is one of the bigger train fans on planet Earth. He also knows how to play the piano, loves comics, and is uncomfortable with physical contact. Even then, he’s able to have some loyal friends and a girlfriend as they see his sweeter and less mean side.
That’s why we’re asking you to join us on Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia Quiz. Today is all about Sheldon Cooper, the man, the myth, the legend. Here’s a Sheldon trivia quiz that will prove how much you know about one of the smartest men alive, who also behaves like a little kid when he’s sick.
A Sheldon Cooper Big Bang Theory Quiz That Gets Increasingly More Intellectual
If you had a good time with this quiz, why don’t you play another of the Twinfinite quizzes? We have some more The Big Bang Theory-related quizzes just for you. From a Sheldon quotes quiz, to a Phoebe or Penny, who said it quiz, and best of all, a Which Big Bang Theory character are you.
- FIFA 23 Team of the Week 20 – FUT TOTW Predictions
- Top 46 Best Skyrim Mods for Xbox One
- Chainsaw Man Chapter 124 Release Date & Spoilers
- What Is The Sims 4 Infant Update Release Time? Answered
- 20 Best Subnautica Mods You Can’t Play Without (2023)