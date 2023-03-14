Connect with us

A Sheldon Cooper Big Bang Theory Quiz That Gets Increasingly More Intellectual

Bazinga!
It’s been four years since The Big Bang Theory ended, and we said goodbye to Sheldon, Penny, Leonard, Howard, Bernadette, Raj, and Amy. Although the story continues for Sheldon in the past through The Young Sheldon, we miss this group of geeks and their much more street-smart women. Especially Sheldon.

Sheldon is smart –sometimes too smart for his own good–, has an eidetic memory, and is one of the bigger train fans on planet Earth. He also knows how to play the piano, loves comics, and is uncomfortable with physical contact. Even then, he’s able to have some loyal friends and a girlfriend as they see his sweeter and less mean side.

That’s why we’re asking you to join us on Twinfinite’s latest TV trivia Quiz. Today is all about Sheldon Cooper, the man, the myth, the legend. Here’s a Sheldon trivia quiz that will prove how much you know about one of the smartest men alive, who also behaves like a little kid when he’s sick.

Sheldon’s most famous catchphrase is...?
How old was Sheldon when he graduated college?
Sheldon has a coin stuck on his nose. What currency is it?
Is there a bee named Bazinga in honor of Sheldon?
What is Sheldon’s favorite superhero?
What is Sheldon’s IQ?
Why does Sheldon knocks three times and says the person's name (usually “Penny”) before opening a door?
Which is Sheldon’s favorite number?
Sheldon speaks 8 languages, which are they?
Which famous people have restraining orders against Sheldon?

If you had a good time with this quiz, why don’t you play another of the Twinfinite quizzes? We have some more The Big Bang Theory-related quizzes just for you. From a Sheldon quotes quiz, to a Phoebe or Penny, who said it quiz, and best of all, a Which Big Bang Theory character are you.

