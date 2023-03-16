Best VEL 46 (MP7) Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The VEL 46 will be familiar to any Warzone 2 fans who’ve played Call of Duty titles in the past. The MP7 in every way but name, it boasts the large magazines, fast fire-rate and strong handling it’s always done. Here, we’re running through the best VEL 46 build for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2, following its Season Two Reloaded buff.

The aforementioned strengthening saw the VEL 46’s close-range damage improved considerably, so it can now compete with the Lachmann Sub, Vaznev-9K and more at close-quarters. While its modest damage ranges still affect its viability at greater distances, it’s as strong as its ever been in Warzone 2.

Best VEL 46 (MP7) Loadout in Warzone 2

Our VEL 46 build is designed to be as quick as possible while improving its poor mid-range performance as much as is possible. Resultantly, we’ve opted for a balance of attachments that augment handling, range and mobility.

The VLK LZR 7MW is a must because of the improvements it brings to ADS speed, sprint to fire speed and aiming stability, while the 50 Round Mag is similarly important because of the VEL’s impressive fire-rate. You can throw an optic on instead of the recommended barrel but, given the VEL’s clear iron-sights and how it should be used, you shouldn’t need to waste an attachment here.

Barrel: Lachmann Dart 165mm

Lachmann Dart 165mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Underbarrel: FTAC Ripper 56

Finally, the ZLR Combat Grip and FTAC Ripper 56 significantly improve recoil control and accuracy, making those shots even easier to hit.

Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Best VEL 46 (MP7) Loadout in MW2

Because Warzone 2 pushes players into longer-range engagements, our MW2 build of the VEL 46 is focused on letting users run-and-gun as much as possible. To this end, the VEL A-568 Collapsed Stock is the most important attachment, drastically improving mobility and ADS speed.

It will affect your recoil control, but this is mitigated to some degree by the inclusion of the ZLR Combat Grip, Phase-3 Grip and AVR-T90 Comp, all of which aid accuracy.

Muzzle: AVR-T90 Comp

AVR-T90 Comp Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

VEL A-568 Collapsed Underbarrel: Phase-3 Grip

We’re rounding off our MW2 loadout by recommending the VLK LZR 7MW again; it remains just as useful in multiplayer as it is in the battle royale. With this VEL 46 build equipped, you’ll be perfectly poised to dip in and out of the action and drop enemies as you go.

With that, that’s all you need to know about the best loadout for the VEL 46 in Season 2 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out more CoD content down below.

