Best VEL 46 (MP7) Loadout in Warzone 2 & Modern Warfare 2

Activision

The MP7 – titled as the VEL 46 in the 2022 titles – returns in Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 as a formidable close-range SMG. Here are the best VEL 46 builds for both Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2.

Best VEL 46 (MP7) Loadout in Warzone 2

We’ve seen the VEL 46 rise and fall in Warzone 2. It was initially too weak to compete with the Vaznev and Lachmann, but buffs to its damage (especially up close) have seen it become one of the stronger SMGs. It still can’t hang at medium ranges and there is some recoil to work through. Other than that, fly at enemies and drop them with the VEL 46’s strong close-range performance and exemplary handling.

The VLK LZR 7MW is a must because of the improvements it brings to ADS speed, sprint to fire speed and aiming stability, while the 50 Round Mag is similarly important because you’ll want to keep your reloads to a minimum. The VEL 46’s fast fire-rate means bullets will be used quickly, furthering the need for an extended magazine attachment.

You can throw an optic on instead of the recommended barrel but, given the VEL’s clear iron-sights and how it should be used, we’re sticking with the Lachmann Dart 165mm. This reduces kick and augments bullet velocity, meaning your shots will hit their target a lot faster.

Barrel: Lachmann Dart 165mm

Lachmann Dart 165mm Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Magazine: 50 Round Mag

50 Round Mag Underbarrel: Edge-47 Grip

Finally, the ZLR Combat Grip and Edge-47 Grip significantly improve recoil control and accuracy, making those shots even easier to hit. They also don’t bring the same hinderances to ADS speed, retaining the VEL 46’s snappiness while improving its performance at modest ranges, as will be unavoidable in Warzone 2.

Infinity Ward via Twinfinite

Best MP7 Loadout in MW2

Because Warzone 2 pushes players into longer-range engagements, our MW2 build of the VEL 46 is focused on letting users run-and-gun as much as possible. To this end, the VEL A-568 Collapsed Stock is the most important attachment, drastically improving mobility and ADS speed.

Recoil is worsened as a result, but this is mitigated to some degree by the inclusion of the ZLR Combat Grip, Commando Foregrip and XTen Black Kite, all of which aid accuracy. The muzzle also improves range and bullet velocity, making it a very useful attachment.

Muzzle: XTen Black Kite

XTen Black Kite Laser: VLK LZR 7MW

VLK LZR 7MW Rear Grip: ZLR Combat Grip

ZLR Combat Grip Stock: VEL A-568 Collapsed

VEL A-568 Collapsed Underbarrel: Commando Foregrip

We’re rounding off our MW2 loadout by recommending the VLK LZR 7MW again; it remains just as useful in multiplayer as it is in the battle royale. With this VEL 46 build equipped, you’ll be perfectly poised to dip in and out of the action and drop enemies as you go.

With that, that’s all you need to know about the best loadout for the VEL 46 in Season 3 of Call of Duty: Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2. Be sure to check out more CoD content down below, and our overall Warzone 2 weapon tier list, with the VEL 46 sitting very nicely.

About the authors

John Esposito I love almost every type of video game, and when I'm not playing them, I'm writing about them... a lot. I have too many favorites to list so feel free to ask about them! Long live Ugly Sonic and the Resident Evil 3 Remake (this is a meme btw). More Stories by John Esposito Joe Craven Joe is a writer and publisher based in England. He loves history, video games and football. As you read this, he's probably reading about an obscure war, playing a video game or moaning about Leeds United. More Stories by Joe Craven

Related Posts