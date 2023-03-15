Are Roy and Keeley Still Together in Ted Lasso? Answered

Image Source: Apple TV+

After Ted the Lasso season 2 finale, we were left wondering and plotting what would be the future of certain characters and, specifically, of a certain relationship. If you’re wondering if Roy and Keeley are still together in Ted Lasso, we’ve got the answer!

Did Roy and Keeley Break Up in Ted Lasso?

Sadly, Roy Kent and Keeley Jones are no longer in a relationship, at least, not for the moment. Even though they seemed perfect for each other and became fan favorites, their relationship didn’t survive.

By the end of season 2, Roy was planning a trip for him and Keeley when she received an amazing career offer that she couldn’t refuse. While then Roy was supportive, the time they spent apart changed their dynamic completely which brings us to episode 1 of season 3.

Both Roy and Keeley are happy and slaying, just not together. We get to know this at the end of the episode when the two share with Phoebe that they aren’t in a relationship anymore. Even though Keeley says they are on a break, Roy confirms they broke up.

While this might be sad for some, we know that the meaning of “we’re on a break” in a TV show can have different meanings (especially if you’re Ross Geller). For now, they’re friends, but who knows? Even Phoebe called out Roy for giving up on Keeley, so we’ll see.

Now you know whether Roy and Keeley are still together in Ted Lasso. Before you go, check out our other content related to the show at Twinfinite.

