Hogwarts Legacy is filled to the cauldron brim with all manner of exciting activities, riveting mysteries, and of course a variety of challenges for a witch or wizard to hone their skills with. All of the challenges available in the game can be found within your Field Guide under the Challenge tab, and are sub-divided into five different categories: Combat, Quests, Exploration, Field Guide Pages, and Room of Requirement. Here is our guide to all Combat Challenges and Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy.

Defeat Dark Wizards

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of dark wizards, which can be found all across the world map, particularly in places like bandit camps and poaching sites. They include Ashwinders, Poachers, Death’s Shadows (part of the Deathly Hallows Trial Quest), and a range of Infamous Foes, which can conveniently overlap with the “Defeat Infamous Foes” Combat Challenge.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of both collection gear and gear upgrades that enhance your Protego buffs. You can add these via your Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

Defeat 10 Dark Wizards – Dragonhide Protector’s Cloak

Defeat 20 Dark Wizards – Protector’s Ensemble

Defeat 40 Dark Wizards – Protego Shielding I

Defeat 70 Dark Wizards – Protego Shielding II

Defeat 100 Dark Wizards – Protego Shielding III

Defeat Dugbogs

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of dugbogs, which are large, menacing frog-like creatures found all across the world map. They can particularly be found in areas near rivers, lakes, swamplands, coastlines, or Dugbog lairs. Defeating any kind of dugbog counts towards challenge completion.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of gear upgrades that enhance defense stats against amphibious creatures like Toads and Dugbogs. You can attach these to your gear via your Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

Defeat 5 Dugbogs – Amphibial Protection I

Defeat 10 Dugbogs – Amphibial Protection II

Defeat 20 Dugbogs – Amphibial Protection III

Defeat Goblins

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of goblins, which primarily includes the brainwashed henchmen of Ranrok. Noticeably small in stature, they wield both weapons and the same dark magic as Ranrok, making them formidable when in groups.

Their names are usually comprised of “Loyalist” plus their combat role, such as the “Ranger” in the picture above. They can be found all across the map in various Main and Side Quest locations, as well as bandit camps and anywhere near mining locations.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of gear upgrades that enhance defense stats against goblin enemies. You can attach these to your gear with the Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

Defeat 30 Goblins – Goblin-Silver Resistance I

Defeat 60 Goblins – Goblin-Silver Resistance II

Defeat 100 Goblins – Goblin-Silver Resistance III

Defeat Inferi

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of Inferi, which are essentially undead enemies often found underground inside dungeons or crypts, or around abandoned buildings. They can only be damaged after being hit with a fire spell.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of gear upgrades that raise defense stats against undead enemies, namely Inferi. They can be attached to your gear via the Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

Defeat 10 Inferi – Necromantic Protection I

Defeat 20 Inferi – Necromantic Protection II

Defeat 36 Inferi – Necromantic Protection III

Defeat Infamous Foes

This challenge requires you to defeat all 21 of the so-called Infamous Foes that are scattered through the world map. They’re unique enemies with earned reputations that include humans as well as creatures.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of collection gear headpieces. Remember that any unique gear pieces you collect from challenges are permanently stored and don’t count towards your available slots.

Defeat 3 Infamous Foes – Avenging Wolf Mask

Defeat 6 Infamous Foes – Avenging Owl Mask

Defeat 12 Infamous Foes – Avenging Raven Mask

Defeat Spiders

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of spiders, which are found in countless number across the game’s world map. They can be found in heavily wooded areas, underground in spider lairs, or just about any area where spider webs are present. Any unique spider bosses such as the Acromantula also count towards challenge completion. They also are especially vulnerable to fire magic.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of a special armor glamour set for your collection, and gear upgrades that provide improved defense stats against spider enemies. These can be attached to your gear via the Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

Defeat 10 Spiders – Spider Slayer Armor

Defeat 20 Spiders – Spider Slayer Helmet

Defeat 40 Spiders – Anti-Venom I

Defeat 70 Spiders – Anti-Venom II

Defeat 100 Spiders – Anti-Venom III

Defeat Trolls

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of trolls, which are huge, exceedingly strong creature enemies that are often found either in Goblin camps or in their own lairs. A number of sidequests include defeating unique troll enemies, which all will count towards your challenge completion.

The reward for this challenge comes in the form of a gear upgrade that enchances protection against, you guessed it, troll enemies. Given the difficulty of defeating trolls, there is only one tier of completion for this challenge.

Defeat 5 Trolls – Cushioning Recipe I

Defeat Mongrels

This challenge requires you to defeat a certain number of mongrels, which are essentially wolves with glowing red eyes that roam all around the Highlands, often residing in their own lairs far from hamlets. They can either be found in relatively harmless groups of 2-3 or several within their dens.

The rewards for this challenge come in the form of gear upgrades that enhance defense stats against mongrel enemies. You can attach these to your gear via the Enchanted Loom in the Room of Requirement.

Defeat 10 Mongrels – Lupus Protection I

Defeat 20 Mongrels – Lupus Protection II

Defeat 30 Mongrels – Lupus Protection III

Complete Dueling Feats

This challenge requires you to complete a certain number of dueling feats, which are prompted mini-challenges that appear on the right side of your screen that pertain to the battle you’ve initiated. Completing one or all of them contributes towards the Dueling Feats Combat Challenge completion.

The rewards for this last challenge come in the form of unique gear collection pieces that are permanently stored under the “Collection” section of your gear inventory.

5 Dueling Feats Completed – Officer’s Uniform

10 Dueling Feats Completed – Officer’s Hat

20 Dueling Feats Completed – Halloween Pumpkin Mask

32 Dueling Feats Completed – Autumn Festival Coat

42 Dueling Feats Completed – Demiguise Mask

That concludes our guide to all Combat Challenges and Rewards in Hogwarts Legacy. Let us know what your favorite challenge was to complete, or any challenge you’d wish to see added to the game.

Be sure to check out our many other guides to all the challenges and mysteries in Hogwarts Legacy.

