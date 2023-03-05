5 Letter Words Starting with REV – Wordle Game Help

Image Source: New York Times

Whether you are a new player or a seasoned veteran, every round of Wordle has the chance of ruining your day if you come agonizingly close to the answer but still fail at the last hurdle. Don’t let that be your fate the next time around, and use this guide of all the possible 5-letter words starting with REV to help you navigate the challenge ahead.

Note that these words have been tested and will work in Wordle. Should you spot any missing or incorrect words, please leave a comment below so we can take a look at the list and update it.

All 5 Letter Words Starting with REV

revel

revet

revie

revow

revue

Since we only have five possible answers, it may appear that you will get the right one no matter way. In that case, it becomes a case of accuracy, where the fewer guesses you use, the more you improve your guessing game. The in-game hint system is helpful in this aspect, making it theoretically easier to find the correct answer. As usual, green equals the right letters in the right place, red letters are to be removed, and yellow ones are to change their positions.

Step by step, try to achieve your Wordle success without reaching too high a number of guesses. For those that prefer hitting the jackpot on the first try, here’s the answer to today’s puzzle.

And there you have it, the best guide to all the 5-letter words starting with REV for Wordle. For those needing more help, be sure to search Twinfinite or check out the related content below.

