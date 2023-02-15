Who Do You Play As In Hogwarts Legacy? Hogwarts Legacy Protagonist Explained

Image Source: Portkey Games

Hogwarts Legacy takes place well before the event of the Harry Potter books and as such features an entirely original cast of characters who take center stage in the game’s story. As such players are placed in the shoes of a new protagonist in the series who possesses some unique traits and abilities that have never been seen in either the movies or books. Here’s everything we know about who you play as in Hogwarts Legacy.

Who Is the Main Character of Hogwarts Legacy?

Hogwarts Legacy features a fully player-created student as its protagonist, with the gender, appearance, and voice all being customizable, and they can be placed in whatever house the player chooses. While there’s not necessarily a morality system, there are choices that can be made to determine what witch or wizard your student will become.

The protagonist of Hogwarts Legacy is a bit of an outlier in the wizarding world, as most witches and wizards are able to harness basic spells and magic by the time they reach the age of seven which guarantees their admittance to Hogwarts. In this story, your character isn’t admitted to the School of Witchcraft and Wizardry until they are old enough to be a fifth year.

Interestingly enough, it is implied that they were already a resident of the wizarding world, given their knowledge of Hogwarts at the start of the game and their eagerness to join the school. According to the lore, the term ‘late-bloomer’ applies to the protagonist as they tapped into their magical abilities well into their adolescence.

Due to these unusual circumstances, they are able to wield highly destructive spells which are considered to be ancient magic and are a major plot point for the overall story of Hogwarts Legacy. And from there, te rest is history.

