Screenshot by Twinfinite via Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio and Sega

Ok, let’s be real: You don’t give a damn about progressing the story of Like a Dragon Ishin in the slightest. You’re here for the goofier moments that see Sakamoto Ryoma living it up and getting involved in any number of hijinks. Well, worry not, as we’re here to lead you toward the place that will see Ryoma at his hammiest and most meme-ably energetic with this guide on where to find Karaoke in Like a Dragon Ishin.

How to Find Karaoke in Like a Dragon Ishin

The only place where you can do karaoke in Like a Dragon Ishin is the singing bar Utaruya.

This shop can be found in the upper left corner of Fushimi, to the left of the path leading up into Rakugai. It’ll be open to you as soon as Chapter 2, and you’ll have access to most every song in its catalogue from the get-go. All you need to do is head into the shop and speak to the man behind the counter to select whether you’d like to sing or provide backup support for someone else who is on stage.

How to Play the Karaoke Minigame

From there, you’ll be able to play the Karaoke minigame in Like a Dragon Ishin.

It functions the exact same way the other karaoke games in Yakuza titles did. As a brush moves along a track, you’ll need to press the button the brush slides over. The closer you get to pressing the button right when the brush is on top of the button, the better the score you’ll receive.

You can typically rely on the beat of the music to determine when you should press a button while you’re the one singing. However, this isn’t a reliable method when providing backup, as you’re often interjecting with offbeat accompaniments or cheers.

Is Baka Mitai in Like a Dragon Ishin?

As for which tracks you can play through in Like a Dragon Ishin, it’s a decent spread.

In addition to songs made specifically for the 1800s setting of the game, popular fan favorite tracks like Baka Mitai are also available to play. More may be added at a later point given the minigame’s popularity, though nothing has been confirmed by the developers at this time.

Hopefully, this cleared up where to find the Karaoke minigame in Like a Dragon Ishin. For more on the game, feel free to peruse our related articles down below.

