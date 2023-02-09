Nintendo Direct Feb. 2023 Recap: Tears of the Kingdom, Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime, & More

Image Source: Nintendo

Nintendo Directs are almost always must-watch streaming events. Nintendo has established over the years that they can control the news cycle of any random day they choose because they frequently make major announcements during these streams. This time was no different with multiple major games like Pikmin 4, Metroid Prime Remaster, and The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom getting new trailers.

Pikmin 4

It’s hard to believe that just a few months ago Pikmin 4 wasn’t more than a twinkle in the eye of Shigeru Miyamoto. It went from seemingly a dead project that had been in development for over seven years to now having a July 21 release date. As for gameplay, Pikmin 4 adds a dog (Oatchi) that is best boy of the year and the cool new Ice Pikmin that can freeze water to make bridges across previously impassible bodies of water.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Expansion Pass Volume 3

A new hero is coming to Xenoblade Chronicles 3 as a part of Expansion Pass Volume 3. Masha is a Lapidarist which essentially means she can craft special equipable items. On top of that, Challenge Battles are coming to the game via the DLC. in the Archsage’s Gauntlet mode you face groups of enemies in a rogue-like format where waves of enemies keep coming and you can choose upgrades and new heroes in between battles.

Samba de Amigo: Party Central

Samba de Amigo: Party Central kept the party going with a Switch-exclusive title that uses the gyro controls in the Joy-Con to simulate shaking maracas. It’s always nice to see a series that got its start on the Dreamcast still alive and kicking in 2023.

Fashion Dreamer

Fashion Dreamer is one of those games that has a very specific audience. If you’re into fashion and becoming a trend-setting influencer, then this is the game for you. With thousands of outfit options, players will have plenty of styles to choose from.

Dead Cells: Return to Castlevania DLC

The only thing better than finding out that Dead Cells is getting Castlevania DLC is that it’s coming out on March 6. That’s less than one month away!

TRON: Identity

Tron: Identity is coming to the Nintendo Switch this April. This narrative-based puzzle game will surely delight fans of the classic Disney franchise.

Ghost Trick: Phantom Detective

The cult classic DS game, Ghost Trick Phantom Detective is on its way to the Nintendo Switch. As a ghost, you can manipulate the puzzle-based environment to change the fate of yourself and others.

Decapolice

It’s anime, it’s police, it’s Decapolice. In this game detectives in training use the Decasim (a VR world for training detectives) to gain experience without the stakes of the real world. Naturally, a hacker gets into the system and runs amok. Decapolice launches later this year.

Bayonetta Origins

Bayonetta has already had three big adventures, so it’s time to look back at her past as Babynetta (well actually her name is Cereza). This game is vastly different from past titles in the franchise, but it’s a nice change of pace from the typical high-octane action of Bayonetta 1-3. Bayonetta Origins: Cereza and the Lost Demon launches March 17.

Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass: Inkopolis & Side Order

It’s time to stay fresh and return to Inkopolis in the Splatoon 3 Expansion Pass. In this DLC you can roam the classic stomping grounds of the squid kids from the original Splatoon. The first part of the expansion is coming this Spring. Some new story content (Side Order) was also teased for the second part of the expansion launching “in the future” whatever that means.

Disney Illusion Island

Disney’s heroes Mickey, Minnie, Goofy, and Donald are going on a platforming adventure exclusively on Nintendo Switch starting July 28.

Fire Emblem Engage Expansion Pass Wave 2

Fan-favorite characters like Camilla, Chrom, Robin, and Hector will be coming to Fire Emblem Engage as a part of the second wave expansion pass later today.

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie

Harmony: The Fall of Reverie is a deep story-centric game by Don’t Nod. This universe-jumping title launches this Summer in June.

Octopath Traveler II

Octopath Traveler II is yet another stunning-looking HD-2D game from Suare Enix and the second game in the Octopath RPG franchise. A demo of the game is available on the Nintendo eShop now.

We Love Katamari Reroll+ Royal Reverie

Nobody has ever accused the Katamari franchise of being normal and this remake of We Love Katamari just keeps on proving that. Still, it’s a fantastic game franchise that has to be played to be experienced. Royal Reverie launches June 2.

Sea of Stars

After the hit that was The Messenger, Sabotage Studio decided to take another swing for the fences. Everything being shown off for the RPG Sea of Stars so far is looking incredible. The only bad part is that we still have to wait for the full release. At least a demo is out now.

Omega Strikers

At first glance, Omega Strikers looks like Windjammers with multiple people on each side of the field. Then upon further inspection, yeah it’s pretty much that. However, it’s definitely not a bad thing to play like one of the best sports games around. This free-to-play game launches April 27.

Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection

While Etrian Odyssey is certainly a niche franchise, its fans are a dedicated lot. This HD remastering of the first three games is sure to bring back nostalgia when it launches on June 1.

Advance Wars 1+2 Re-Boot Camp

After a year of waiting, it looks like Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is finally on its way after being delayed partially thanks to the ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia. The game now has a release date of April 21.

Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe

Kirby is going back to where it all began in Dream Land. The game also features a new character, Magolor, who recently lost his powers while traveling across dimensions. Kirby’s Return to Dreamland Deluxe is only a few days away with a launch set for Feb. 24.

Nintendo Switch Online – Game Boy & Game Boy Advance

Game Boy and Game Boy Advance games are now on Nintendo Switch Online and + Expansion Pack. Yeah yeah, there’s Tetris and Zelda, but the exciting thing here is that the possibility of Mother 3 at least on the Japanese version of the app is real.

Metroid Prime Remastered

Sure, the Metroid Prime Trilogy on Switch would have been nice, but fans of this franchise know to take every win they can get. It certainly helps the remaster that the original Metroid Prime is already an incredible game, and if that’s not enough it was a shadow drop.

Master Detectives Archives: Rain Code

Master Detectives Archives: Rain Code is a game all about a group of detectives that have their own special abilities that assist in their investigations. The game launches this Summer on June 30.

Baten Kaitos 1 & 2 HD Remaster

Bandai Namco is releasing a remastered version of the two Baten Kaitos games this Summer. This unique JRPG franchise is worth giving a look if you missed it back when it originally released on the GameCube.

Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time

If you’ve ever played Animal Crossing and wished you could lay waste to a bunch of beasts or time travel, then Fantasy Life i: The Girl Who Steals Time might be worth checking out when it lanches later this year.

Professor Layton and the New World of Steam

Well, this kind of came out of nowhere, but it was a welcome reveal. Layton is making a triumphant return in Professor Layton and The New World of Steam. Sadly, no release date was announced in the trailer.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass – Wave 4

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is just absolutely wild. This game launched months after the Switch in 2017 and it’s still going as strong as ever. Of course, that’s mostly thanks to this incredible DLC featuring new courses and classics. Wave 4 launches this Spring.

Before the final trailer of the day, there was a sizzle reel featuring the following games: Minecraft Legends, Blanc, Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, Have a Nice Death, WBSC eBaseball: Power Pros, an update for Disney Dreamlight Valley, and Tales of Symphonia Remastered

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

This game is probably called Tears of the Kingdom based on how it makes you react every time a new trailer comes out. It’s just pure tears of joy. Breath of the Wild redefined The Legend of Zelda and it looks like Tears of the Kingdom just might manage to bottle that very same (fairy) magic. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom launches exclusively for Nintendo Switch on May 12.

That’s all, folks! The Feb. 2023 Nintendo Direct was a thing of beauty for Nintendo fans. Sure, it didn’t deliver Metroid Prime 4 or herald in the return of F-Zero, but the upcoming slate of games for the Switch is looking good. If you don’t feel like checking out the trailers one at a time, then feel free to give the full stream a watch.

Related Posts