Want to know if The Last of Us Part 1 is coming to PC? Well, you aren’t the only one, as many PC players would like to get their hands on the remaster of this beloved PlayStation exclusive. Here is everything you need to know about if it is coming.

Will The Last of Us (TLOU) Part 1 Come to PC? Answered

The quick answer is, yes, The Last of Us Part 1 remaster is coming to PC. This news was confirmed earlier today when Sony accidentally leaked the video that will be presented at the PlayStation Direct later today. In the trailer, it was revealed that the game was in development for PC.

When Is The Last of Us (TLOU) Part 1 Coming to PC? Answered

We now know that The Last of Us Part 1 is scheduled to arrive on PC on March 28, 2023. That will mark 10 years, almost to the day, of the game’s original PS3 release.

