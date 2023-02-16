Connect with us

How to Increase Frame Rate in Wild Hearts

Increasing Frame Rate Wild Hearts
Image via EA
Guides

How to Increase Frame Rate in Wild Hearts

Look your best in the newest title from Omega Force.
Published on

Finding just the right PC settings can be a tricky yet ultimately fruitful endeavor. And with Wild Hearts, the latest RPG from Omega Force, working out that perfectly smooth frame rate can make all the difference. Sometimes though, all it takes is a few extra tweaks. That’s why we’re here, to tell you how to increase frame rate in Wild Hearts.

Guide to Increasing Frame Rate in Wild Hearts

The process of increasing frame rate in Wild Hearts is a relatively straightforward one, with an emphasis on reduction. Tuning the following graphics settings should lead to a boost in performance. They are as follows:

  • Graphics: Switch to Medium or Low
  • Ambient Occlusion: Reduce
  • Anti-Aliasing: Reduce
  • Clouds: Reduce
  • Particle Effects: Off
  • Reflections: Reduce
  • Shadows: Reduce

Of course, it’s important to always keep in mind both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Wild Hearts. Per EA, they are as follows:

Minimum Requirements for Wild Hearts

  • OS: 64 bit Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 5500 XT or GeForce GTX 1060
  • Memory: 12GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 80GB
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

With these, you should be able to run Wild Hearts with low-quality graphics but at a stable frame rate.

  • OS: 64 bit Windows 10
  • CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K
  • Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 2070
  • Memory: 16GB
  • DirectX: Version 12
  • Storage: 80GB
  • Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

If your PC meets these requirements, running Wild Hearts smoothly with high-quality graphics shouldn’t be an issue.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to increase frame rate in Wild Hearts. For more on the game, keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out our various guides and updates at the links below.

Related Posts
Comments
Continue Reading
Related Topics:, , , , ,
To Top