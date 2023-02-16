How to Increase Frame Rate in Wild Hearts
Look your best in the newest title from Omega Force.
Finding just the right PC settings can be a tricky yet ultimately fruitful endeavor. And with Wild Hearts, the latest RPG from Omega Force, working out that perfectly smooth frame rate can make all the difference. Sometimes though, all it takes is a few extra tweaks. That’s why we’re here, to tell you how to increase frame rate in Wild Hearts.
Guide to Increasing Frame Rate in Wild Hearts
The process of increasing frame rate in Wild Hearts is a relatively straightforward one, with an emphasis on reduction. Tuning the following graphics settings should lead to a boost in performance. They are as follows:
- Graphics: Switch to Medium or Low
- Ambient Occlusion: Reduce
- Anti-Aliasing: Reduce
- Clouds: Reduce
- Particle Effects: Off
- Reflections: Reduce
- Shadows: Reduce
Of course, it’s important to always keep in mind both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Wild Hearts. Per EA, they are as follows:
Minimum Requirements for Wild Hearts
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5500 XT or GeForce GTX 1060
- Memory: 12GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80GB
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
With these, you should be able to run Wild Hearts with low-quality graphics but at a stable frame rate.
Recommended Requirements for Wild Hearts
- OS: 64 bit Windows 10
- CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K
- Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 2070
- Memory: 16GB
- DirectX: Version 12
- Storage: 80GB
- Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection
If your PC meets these requirements, running Wild Hearts smoothly with high-quality graphics shouldn’t be an issue.
And that’s everything you need to know about how to increase frame rate in Wild Hearts. For more on the game, keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out our various guides and updates at the links below.
- Wild Hearts Co-Op Player Count Was Limited to Keep Fights Balanced
- Wild Hearts Review – A Colorful Future for the Monster Hunting Genre
- How to Enable & Disable Cross-Play in Wild Hearts
- Wild Hearts Kemono List: Every Monster Type & Variant
- Wild Hearts Was Created to Work for Both “Casual & Hardcore” Players