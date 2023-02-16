Image via EA

Look your best in the newest title from Omega Force.

Finding just the right PC settings can be a tricky yet ultimately fruitful endeavor. And with Wild Hearts, the latest RPG from Omega Force, working out that perfectly smooth frame rate can make all the difference. Sometimes though, all it takes is a few extra tweaks. That’s why we’re here, to tell you how to increase frame rate in Wild Hearts.

Guide to Increasing Frame Rate in Wild Hearts

The process of increasing frame rate in Wild Hearts is a relatively straightforward one, with an emphasis on reduction. Tuning the following graphics settings should lead to a boost in performance. They are as follows:

Graphics: Switch to Medium or Low

Switch to Medium or Low Ambient Occlusion: Reduce

Reduce Anti-Aliasing: Reduce

Reduce Clouds: Reduce

Reduce Particle Effects: Off

Off Reflections: Reduce

Reduce Shadows: Reduce

Of course, it’s important to always keep in mind both the minimum and recommended system requirements for Wild Hearts. Per EA, they are as follows:

Minimum Requirements for Wild Hearts

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

64 bit Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400

AMD Ryzen 5 2600 or Intel Core i5-8400 Graphics: Radeon RX 5500 XT or GeForce GTX 1060

Radeon RX 5500 XT or GeForce GTX 1060 Memory: 12GB

12GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80GB

80GB Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

With these, you should be able to run Wild Hearts with low-quality graphics but at a stable frame rate.

Recommended Requirements for Wild Hearts

OS: 64 bit Windows 10

64 bit Windows 10 CPU: AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K

AMD Ryzen 5 3600 or Intel Core i7-8700K Graphics: Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 2070

Radeon RX 5700 XT or GeForce GTX 2070 Memory: 16GB

16GB DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 80GB

80GB Online Connection Requirements: 512 KBPS or faster internet connection

If your PC meets these requirements, running Wild Hearts smoothly with high-quality graphics shouldn’t be an issue.

And that’s everything you need to know about how to increase frame rate in Wild Hearts. For more on the game, keep it right here at Twinfinite by checking out our various guides and updates at the links below.

