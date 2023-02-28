Image Source: Warner Bros. Games

The idea of magic brings all sorts of possibilities to the mind. You could levitate objects, transform things, and in Hogwarts Legacy, it could mean setting an arachnid on fire and then blowing it up. That’s right, while combat in the game will bring all sorts of nasties your way, it doesn’t mean you are defenseless. On the contrary, budding wizards and witches have plenty in their toolboxes to handle such threats. So if you are wondering how to hit a flaming spider to blow it up in Hogwarts Legacy, this is the guide for you.

Blowing up a Flaming Spider in Hogwarts Legacy

Before you start getting ideas of being a one-person spider wrecking crew that bring the explosives, it is important to have the right spells in your wheelhouse first in Hogwarts Legacy. The key spells to have are either Incendio or Confringo.

Casting Incendio will ignite the surrounding area around your character, while Confringo offers a longer-range option. Either spell will set the offending spider on fire, but in order to blow it up, you will need to have already done plenty of damage to the creature.

Once the spider is on fire, deal fatal damage using either your Basic Cast or other Damage spells, and it will blow up. The best approach is to focus solely on one target, setting it on fire, and then blowing it up while it has some of its allies around it. This makes the likes of the Thornback Shooter or a Venomous Shooter the easiest targets to achieve this. Nothing like exploding spiders to start your day right in Hogwarts Legacy.

And there you go, everything you will need to know about how to hit a flaming spider to blow it up in Hogwarts Legacy. To help you out further, do check out other guides to the game such as how to open all the treasure vaults in the game, where to find all of Hogsmeade’s Collection Chests, or the best Easter Eggs in the game. Otherwise, please search Twinfinite for everything else.

