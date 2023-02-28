How to Build Suspension Bridges in Sons of the Forest

Image Source: Endnight Games Ltd via Twinfinite

The survivalist journey of Sons of the Forest can sometimes be terrifying, especially with the violent attacks of the bloodthirsty cannibals. Fortunately, players can use their crafting skills to their advantage and create numerous builds, like a shelter or weapon, to fend off the vicious human eaters. In this guide, we’ll show you how to make a suspension bridge in Sons of the Forest to simplify traveling.

How to Craft Rope Bridge in Sons of the Forest

The suspension bridge, also known as the Rope Bridge, requires a substantial amount of logs and two ropes in order to build it successfully. For wood, you can use your axe to cut down trees or send out Kelvin to collect materials for you. As for the rope, players must search around for it in various areas, but this particular recipe only mandates a couple of them.

While crafting the project, you must be aware of your surroundings due to the murderous antics of wild cannibals. Therefore, players can equip armor or get weapons to prepare for surprise attacks.

Now that we’ve covered some of the basic requirements for the build, here’s a step-by-step guide on how to create the suspension bridge:

Stack seven logs on top of each other. Place two logs diagonally on it. Players can attach two logs at the edges of the wooden stack, where they should see an arrow prompt pointing down. Build stairs. You can press the right-click button on the mouse until you see an outline of stairs and then place it down to produce steps with planks. Repeat the same process on the other side. Go on top of one of the builds and set the rope. Go across and connect the two bases. Once you go to the opposite side, you must angle it until a checkmark icon appears. Attach another rope to the bridge. Players will see another outline of the second rope after they connect the first one. Use planks to build a bridge.

After you add enough planks, you’ll complete the build for the Rope Bridge, allowing you to get across quicker. However, players must keep a watchful eye while walking on the platform since the cannibals can still climb on top of it, amongst other craftable projects.

That does it for our guide on how to build a suspension bridge in Sons of the Forest. For more content, be sure to explore the relevant links below, including our guide on how to make Defensive Walls.

