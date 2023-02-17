How Many Players Can Play Wild Hearts Co-Op? Answered

Wild Hearts lets you explore the lush and wild world of Azuma, which features four different locales overrun by giant beasts. In order to defeat these Kemono, you’ll need plenty of weapons and armor, all of which are augmented by the unique technology known as Karakuri. Who says you have to do this alone though? Here is everything you need to know about how many players can play Wild Hearts co-op.

Wild Hearts Co-Op Player Limit

The short answer is that a maximum of 3 players can be in one session of Wild Hearts at once. It’s important to note that this includes yourself, so you’ll only be able to play with up to two friends or randoms at most.

When discussing the reason why Wild Hearts only allows for three-player co-op instead of the usual four, Game Director Takuto Edagawa cited combat flow:

“In the beginning, we were considering four-player co-op but the tests we ran showed that three players was the best balance,” said Edagawa. “The Karakuri system has a very high synergy effect. You can use the Karakuri other players have and be really creative but we still wanted battles to have a bit more tension. That is why we eliminated having more players. Also, it is much easier to get three players than it is to get four!”

While it seems unlikely, there may be a possibility that this could change in future updates, but for now, players will need to be happy with just having two other allies. That is everything you need to know about how many players can play Wild Hearts co-op.

Related Posts