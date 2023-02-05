Hogwarts Legacy, Dead Space, & Hi-Fi Rush Dominate Steam Sales Rankings

Image Source: Avalanche Software

The Steam sales rankings for the past week are now available, and new or upcoming titles remained within the upper rankings.

Although Hogwarts Legacy has yet to make a full release, the game ranked number one in Steam sales for pre-orders. It also took the fourth spot, thanks to the fact that both its Standard and Deluxe editions saw strong sales. Alongside this installment is the Dead Space Remake, which has achieved third and eighth place thanks to its multiple versions available for retail.

Since these editions are packed with exclusive content, it’s no surprise that they are reigning supreme in Steam, especially when you consider the 72-hour early access from Hogwarts Legacy’s Deluxe pack.

Furthermore, Tango Gameworks’ Hi-Fi Rush has continued to rise in the platform’s top sellers after its unexpected reveal during the Xbox and Bethesda Developer Direct on Jan. 25.

#SteamTopSellers for week ending 5 February 2023:



#1 – Hogwarts Legacy

#2 – Steam Deck

#3 – Dead Space

#4 – Hogwarts Legacy

#5 – Undisputedhttps://t.co/uM2UhJAmJ7 — SteamDB (@SteamDB) February 5, 2023

Other than these major hit titles, the Steam Deck has ranked number two as more and more games are made playable on the hardware, making it easier for individuals to play on the go. In addition, the newly released Undisputed has placed in the top 5 with its Early Access edition. Those unfamiliar with this installment should note that it is a strategic boxing game that has collaborated with real-life athletes to provide players with an authentic experience.

Next, we have The Indie Stone’s Project Zomboid, which launched in 2013 and has consistently received updates for both solo and multiplayer. Last but not least are Red Dead Redemption 2 and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2, two sequels that have revitalized their respective franchises and remain regular best sellers on Steam.

Now that Hogwarts Legacy’s launch is gradually approaching, we’ll have to see if it will retake the top spot or if another title will dethrone it in the coming weeks. Some promising upcoming titles include Wild Hearts and Like a Dragon: Ishin!.

For more on all the latest Steam statistics and news, check out any of the related articles down below.

Related Posts