All Songs & Bands in Hi-Fi Rush, Listed

Screenshot by Twinfinite via Tango Gameworks

Hi-Fi Rush is a high-speed rhythm action game from Tango Gameworks that mixes fast gameplay with an incredible soundtrack. The original music in the game is undoubtedly fantastic, but the addition of licensed tracks from some of the most well-known musicians in the world puts the soundtrack over the top. Here’s a full list of all songs and bands in Hi-Fi Rush.

All Songs & Bands in Hi-Fi Rush

As of right now, these are all the songs and bands we know of that are on the Hi-Fi Rush official soundtrack. The list of these seven tracks is a bit sparse, but it’s a wonderfully curated bunch of jams that will keep you wanting to keep playing over and over again to go for the S Rank.

If we find more tracks later on or if more are added via DLC, we’ll make sure to update the list. For now, this is the full list of tracks along with their creators in Hi-Fi Rush.

Musician/Group Track Name(s) The Black Keys Lonely Boy The Joy Formidable Whirring Nine Inch Nails 1,000,000 and The Perfect Drug Number Girl Inazawa Chainsaw The Prodigy Invaders Must Die Wolfgang Gartner Wolfgang’s 5th Symphony

That’s the full list of all songs and bands in Hi-Fi Rush. It’s certainly a brief bunch of tracks, but the gameplay cycle just keeps pulling you in, begging you to play more. Of course, it helps that the music is so good. Now it’s time to jump into the game and slay some baddies to the beat on Xbox and PC.

Related Posts