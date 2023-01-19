GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition Now Available on Steam; Epic Games Store Coming Soon

Image Source: Rockstar Games

It’s been a little over a year since Rockstar Games released its compilation of Grand Theft Auto’s earliest hits, Grand Theft Auto III, Grand Theft Auto: Vice City, and Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas. Dubbed the GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition, the compilation launched only for consoles and via the Rockstar Launcher in Nov. 2021, with the latter causing a bit of a commotion amongst PC players.

The trilogy is now ready for all PC players, as today marks its debut on the Steam storefront. GTA: The Trilogy – Definitive Edition is a part of the publisher’s Steam sale, going for 50% off the original pricing until Feb. 2. The trilogy will also hit the Epic Games Store later this month.

Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy – The Definitive Edition is now available to purchase on Steam and Playable on Steam Deck.



Get it on sale through February 2 as part of our Rockstar Games Publisher Sale: https://t.co/fpTp9UZ0ju pic.twitter.com/n1T7MlNXcD — Rockstar Games (@RockstarGames) January 19, 2023

Much like the console version of the Definitive Edition, the Steam port will take advantage of the upgrades that power today’s technology with modern controls, improved visuals, and achievement support. Fans of the Steam Deck rejoice; all three versions are playable on Valve’s handheld device, letting players take to the streets both in and out of the game.

The Definitive Edition landed with a criminally abundant amount of issues, as bugs and fan complaints were many, not to mention the questionable removal of the classic versions of each title. Since its debut, Rockstar has been hard at work making this the “definitive” version to play, and with a notable price drop, this may turn out to be the best time to experience the foundation Grand Theft Auto’s criminal empire was built on.

