Destiny 2 Temporarily at Capacity Explained: What It Means, Can You Fix It & More

Feb. 28, 2023 may as well be called Destiny 2 day, because there’s a bunch of stuff going off in the game. The Season of Defiance has officially kicked off, and the Lightfall expansion has also released, seeing you face off against the Shadow Legion in Neomuna on Neptune. As you can imagine then, Destiny 2 temporarily at capacity has a little bit to do with traffic. Allow us to explain.

What Destiny 2 Temporarily at Capacity Means

It’s as simple as it sounds really. The Destiny 2 servers are under an incredibly heavy load right now with a number of players trying to log-in to check out the new content in Lightfall, or just to start their adventure for the first time.

The sheer amount of people trying to play the game at once has caused Destiny 2’s servers to reach full capacity, meaning people currently playing the game need to log out before others can log in.

Alternatively, players may be stuck in a queue for a considerable amount of time as the servers come back online from maintenance and the maximum capacity slowly increases.

Can You Fix or Get Past It?

Unfortunately, if the servers are under a heavy load, you’ll likely just end up in a queue until there’s enough space on a server for you to log-in and get started.

This could take a little bit of time, so for now just be patient and hold tight. You’ll be busy fighting off the Calus’ forces on Neptune before you know it.

It’s anticipated and somewhat expected from the community now that Destiny 2’s servers will be unstable until about 3pm ET.

For more updates on Destiny 2’s temporarily at capacity issue, and all other error codes that crop-up, be sure to keep an eye on the Bungie Help Twitter account.

You can also check out more of our guides on the latest season and expansion below.

