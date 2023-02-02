Image Source: Hi Rez Studios, Titan Forge Games

Smite may have some bizarre cosmetics for its Gods, but it also has some crazy builds and fun gameplay to go along with it. So it all checks out.

Poseidon, the God of the Sea, is a powerful mage who excels in controlling the battlefield with his abilities. Poseidon can deal massive damage to enemies, slow their movement speed, and even knock them up in the air. However, to fully unleash his potential, you will need the best Poseidon build in Smite that is available.

Poseidon Build

Starting Items and Relics

For Items:

Sands of Time

Two health potions

For Relics:

Purification Beads

Aegis Amulet

Leveling Priority

Release the Kraken Whirlpool Trident Tidal Surge

Core Items

Chronos Pendant

Polynomicon

Spear of Desolation

Doom Orb

Spear of the Magus

Soul Reaver

The idea for this build is to stack ability-power, which, through Polynomicon, will enhance your abilities and auto attacks in the early/mid-game. Not only will your abilities hit like an absolute truck end game when the build is finished, but your auto attacks with Polynomicon will bridge the gap in your attack power before then.

Fully complete the items in the order they are listed for maximum effect. If you feel like throwing some of the situational items below into the mix, finish the Chronos Pendant and Polynomicon first as a foundation. Besides basic boots, which you can buy at any time if you feel you need a little more speed.

Replacement Items

Ability Power

To maximize Poseidon’s damage output, you should focus on building ability power items.

The Book of Thoth is an excellent choice to consider if you are looking for an alternative item in a game that is destined to go late, as it increases your ability power and mana and also provides a passive ability that increases your mana generation. The Rod of Tahuti is another item to look at, increasing your ability power even further and giving you a passive ability that amplifies your damage dealt by a percentage of your enemy’s health.

It’s recommend to replace Polynomicon with one of these items if you decide the original build is not the play style you want.

Movement Speed and Crowd Control

Poseidon’s abilities are great for slowing down and controlling enemies, but he can also benefit from a few items that increase his own movement speed and crowd control. The Shoes of the Magi are a great choice, as they increase your movement speed and give you a passive ability that reduces the cooldown of your abilities.

Most people in Conquest are going to want boots at some point, I’d imagine.

Defensive Items

Depending on the opponents’ composition, you can consider building a few situational items. If the enemy team has a lot of physical damage dealers, you may want to build the Spirit Robe, which provides a passive ability that reduces the damage taken from physical attacks. If they feature a lot of mages, then you definitely want to build the Spirit Robe and negate both damage and enemy Crowd Control.

Smite is a game that responds well to a little creativity, and a little adaptability. Regardless, this is the best Poseidon build in Smite that focuses on maximizing ability power, and damage through every means possible. It’ll maintain your strength from the early game, all the way to the late game. By building the right items, you can unleash the full power of the God of the Sea and dominate the battlefield.

